Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Origins of waste: St. Louis’ role in The Manhattan Project
With the discovery of radioactive waste, the question arises, where did this contamination come from? While it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact source, radioactive waste has inhabited the St. Louis region for decades.
St. Charles County shopping center sells for $22M
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County shopping center anchored by a grocery store has sold for $22.35 million. The deal for River City Marketplace, a 157,779-square-foot shopping center in O’Fallon, Missouri, which is anchored by grocery store Fresh Thyme, was completed Oct. 13, said the seller, Florida-based private equity real estate investment company PEBB Enterprises.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
Missouri Minute: Railroads deny union request; transportation department braces for staff shortage
Potential for the disruption of U.S. rail service increased this week as major freight railroads rejected contract demands from a union representing track maintenance workers. The sides have until mid-November to reach a deal, but a work stoppage could cost the economy up to $2 billion per day, according to one rail industry group. Shifting from railways to runways, Columbia Regional Airport cut the ribbon on its new terminal Wednesday. The $23 million facility is more than triple the size of the old terminal, and it's set to welcome flights next week. And, with an eye toward the arrival of winter weather, state transportation officials are bracing for a shortage of workers to operate snow plows and clear roads. Below is your Friday business news.
Crash on I-70 in St. Charles County leaves 2 dead
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
Look Inside An Abandoned Bank Found in East St. Louis
You just never know what you are going to find in East St. Louis. Look, I am going, to be honest, I don't get too close to East St. Louis. I think one time I took a wrong turn and went there by accident and I quickly found my way back to where I was going. However, one explorer who I like to follow on YouTube decaymidwest looks for abandoned places in the midwest and found one in East St. Louis.
Numerous fire agencies respond to brush fires in west St. Louis County
Firefighters from more than a dozen agencies responded to west St. Louis County to combat a series of brush fires along Highway 141 near Interstate 44.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Missouri’s Elephant Rocks is voted America’s 3rd favorite place to visit
Elephant Rocks was voted America's third favorite natural landmark.
St. Louis Co. man believes Coldwater Creek is connected to his best friend's cancer death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Going down memory lane, Brendan Foley looked at what he called precious moments Saturday afternoon. In his hands, he shuffled through old photos and handwritten letters. He holds on tight to these times with his late best friend Mike Montgomery. The two grew up...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
Record fish caught in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Over 357,000 Missourians, Less than 6% of the Population, Have Gotten Bivalent Booster Shot
(MISSOURINET) – More than 357-thousand doses of the new COVID-19 booster shot have been administered in Missouri since early September. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it’s called the bivalent booster, and it targets the original strain and the two main subvariants:
Former Arnold man sentenced to 18-years for trying to entice minor
Joshua L. Brown, 40, formerly of Arnold, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to entice a girl younger than 14 to have sex with him. Brown is a prior offender and previously served seven years in prison for child molestation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
