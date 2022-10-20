Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
Rishi Sunak vows to fix ‘mistakes’ made by Liz Truss in first speech as PM
Rishi Sunak has used his first speech as prime minister to warn the UK is in the grips of an “economic crisis” as he vowed to fix “mistakes” made by Liz Truss and win back voters’ trust. Addressing the nation in a sombre tone and...
Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
LONDON — (AP) — Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak, who is the U.K.'s first...
BBC
Russia accused of sabotaging Ukraine water pipe to Mykolaiv
For six months, homes in Ukraine's southern coastal city of Mykolaiv have been without clean drinking water. Military and UN experts have told a BBC investigation they believe Russian forces deliberately cut off the water supply last April. Satellite imagery and data suggest the pipeline to the city was deliberately...
BBC
Mother calls for new law on restraint in schools
A mother whose son was physically restrained at a special school when he was 11 is launching plans for a new law in his name. Calum Morrison, now 23, has learning disabilities, autism and epilepsy. His mother Beth said Calum was still traumatised more than a decade later by how...
