Georgetown, DE

WBOC

Truck Crashes into Building at Sea Esta II Motel in Long Neck

LONG NECK, Del. - A truck crashed into a building at a motel in Long Neck Sunday night. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says it happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the Sea Esta II Motel on Rudder Road on Long Neck Road. No injuries were reported. Emergency response...
LONG NECK, DE
WMDT.com

DSP arrest Laurel man on 6th DUI

SEAFORD, Del. – A Laurel man is behind bars after being arrested on his sixth DUI over the weekend. Shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, troopers were called to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford for a report of a subject who had been drinking and driving. Troopers located a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot, which was occupied by 58-year-old Robert Cooper. Troopers contacted Cooper, and a DUI investigation was launched after it was observed that Cooper was showing signs of impairment.
SEAFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus

A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges for Dover man

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following a domestic incident Friday morning. Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Broadstairs Place. It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Rayski Walters, had threatened the female victim.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Sussex County Council revises affordable rental ordinance in bid to tackle housing shortage

Sussex County Council voted last week to offer new incentives for developers to build denser affordable housing as the county’s housing shortage deepens. A 2019 study by Housing Alliance Delaware found that a person earning minimum wage would have to work nearly 100 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Sussex County. Given the increasing demand for housing created by an influx of higher-income residents, the county's workforce — the largest share of whom work in lower-paid industries like retail, hospitality and manufacturing — the council sought a way to increase the availability of affordable rentals near existing workplaces.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Worcester Co. homicide investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a Salisbury man in connection with the suspicious death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road after receiving...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Beebe proposes an adult-pediatric emergency center near Millsboro

Beebe Healthcare submitted an application to the Delaware Health Resources Board to build a hybrid freestanding adult and pediatric emergency department near Millsboro. The hybrid emergency department is planned to be housed in Beebe’s forthcoming ambulatory care facility just north of Millsboro, on the corner of Dupont Boulevard and Hardscrabble Road.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Reading and math scores on a downward trend in Maryland, educators say its going to take teamwork to get scores back up

MARYLAND – A recent educational assessment is showing concerns for fourth and eighth-grade students. Those worries come directly from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress. Math and reading scores are not the best right now in the state of Maryland following a recent study by the Maryland State Department of Education. Educators tell 47 ABC the downward trend this year was expected due to the pandemic, however, in Worcester County amongst themselves they seem to be on the up and up.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located

FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
FRUITLAND, MD
WBOC

Dover Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Pickup Truck

DOVER, Del. - A Dover bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday has been identified. According to police, Evalene Pyle, 65, was riding her bicycle shortly before 4 pm when she collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Bay Road. Police said Pyle had entered the roadway and the pickup driver was unable to avoid the collision.
DOVER, DE

Community Policy