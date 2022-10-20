Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
WBOC
Truck Crashes into Building at Sea Esta II Motel in Long Neck
LONG NECK, Del. - A truck crashed into a building at a motel in Long Neck Sunday night. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says it happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the Sea Esta II Motel on Rudder Road on Long Neck Road. No injuries were reported. Emergency response...
WMDT.com
DSP arrest Laurel man on 6th DUI
SEAFORD, Del. – A Laurel man is behind bars after being arrested on his sixth DUI over the weekend. Shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, troopers were called to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford for a report of a subject who had been drinking and driving. Troopers located a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot, which was occupied by 58-year-old Robert Cooper. Troopers contacted Cooper, and a DUI investigation was launched after it was observed that Cooper was showing signs of impairment.
delawarepublic.org
DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus
A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
WMDT.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges for Dover man
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following a domestic incident Friday morning. Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Broadstairs Place. It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Rayski Walters, had threatened the female victim.
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County Council revises affordable rental ordinance in bid to tackle housing shortage
Sussex County Council voted last week to offer new incentives for developers to build denser affordable housing as the county’s housing shortage deepens. A 2019 study by Housing Alliance Delaware found that a person earning minimum wage would have to work nearly 100 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Sussex County. Given the increasing demand for housing created by an influx of higher-income residents, the county's workforce — the largest share of whom work in lower-paid industries like retail, hospitality and manufacturing — the council sought a way to increase the availability of affordable rentals near existing workplaces.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Walmart donates school supplies to Wicomico Co. Schools
SALISBURY, Md. – Walmart in North Salisbury recently donated over $7,000 in school supplies to Wicomico County Public Schools. What a great way to help the community and help our local students. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
WMDT.com
Revitalization project in works for former Cambridge bar, city officials asking for community input
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A new revitalization project in Cambridge could soon be underway, but before that can start city officials want community input. The city recently purchased an old bar in the neighborhood of Pine Street and want to repurpose it due to safety concerns. The Planning and Zoning Department wants...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Worcester Co. homicide investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a Salisbury man in connection with the suspicious death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road after receiving...
WMDT.com
47 ABC teams up with Wor-Wic, Bank of Delmarva for 15th annual Win Free Tuition Contest
SALISBURY, Md. – This year marks 15 years of the Win Free Tuition Contest, a partnership between WMDT, Wor-Wic Community College, and the Bank of Delmarva. 47 ABC’s Sloane Haines was with John Breda, President & CEO of the Bank of Delmarva, and Dr. Ray Hoy, President of Wor-Wic Community College, to announce this year’s winners.
WMDT.com
Original Rosenfeld’s Deli remains open in Ocean City, owner thanks community for strong support
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Calling all Reuben sandwiches lovers! There’s been a big change in plans for the future of Rosenfeld’s Deli in Ocean City, as their doors will remain open. Just earlier this month, Owner Warren Rosenfeld announced that location would be closing its doors due...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe proposes an adult-pediatric emergency center near Millsboro
Beebe Healthcare submitted an application to the Delaware Health Resources Board to build a hybrid freestanding adult and pediatric emergency department near Millsboro. The hybrid emergency department is planned to be housed in Beebe’s forthcoming ambulatory care facility just north of Millsboro, on the corner of Dupont Boulevard and Hardscrabble Road.
WMDT.com
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee holds hearing in Salisbury, hears from family of lynching victims
SALISBURY, MD- Members of the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission met today in Salisbury, discussing the lynching and murder of 3 men in Salisbury between 1890 and 1930, one of whom was killed in front of the Salisbury courthouse steps. While 3 men were the focus of the hearing,...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
WBOC
Sussex County Land Trust to unveil Hopkins Preserve masterplan Oct. 22
EASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The Sussex County Land Trust is partnering with the Sussex County Council to host an event highlighting the 51-acre Hopkins Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place from 4 -8 p.m. at the Hopkins Preserve site on Sweetbriar Rd., just north of...
WMDT.com
Reading and math scores on a downward trend in Maryland, educators say its going to take teamwork to get scores back up
MARYLAND – A recent educational assessment is showing concerns for fourth and eighth-grade students. Those worries come directly from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress. Math and reading scores are not the best right now in the state of Maryland following a recent study by the Maryland State Department of Education. Educators tell 47 ABC the downward trend this year was expected due to the pandemic, however, in Worcester County amongst themselves they seem to be on the up and up.
fox29.com
State Police: Teens attack troopers after fight at high school football game in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two teens have been arrested and charged after a fight at a football game boiled over into a physical altercation with Delaware State Police Friday night. The troopers were working security at a Cape Henlopen High School football game when a fight broke out around 7:45...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
WBOC
Dover Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Pickup Truck
DOVER, Del. - A Dover bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday has been identified. According to police, Evalene Pyle, 65, was riding her bicycle shortly before 4 pm when she collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Bay Road. Police said Pyle had entered the roadway and the pickup driver was unable to avoid the collision.
Comments / 0