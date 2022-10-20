Read full article on original website
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
West Bay Rotary Accepting Grant Requests
CAMDEN, Maine—West Bay Rotary is once again accepting grant requests to support local causes. Twice a year, the Club, through its Charitable Foundation, provides financial support to organizations that work to improve the lives of people in Knox County and Lincolnville. Grants up to $1500 are awarded for specific projects that will be completed within 12 months of receipt of donation.
Knox County Homeless Coalition on ‘our desire for a healthy, safe and strong community for all’
This letter comes during a time of challenge for our community, as Knox County Homeless Coalition, Habitat for Humanity and state and local partners try to take a lead in solving the critical need for affordable housing. Below is a letter we are proud to share, written by a resident...
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
Chip Curry will continue to put community first
I am an artist, community organizer, and a co-founder of Veggies For All and Waldo County Bounty— both food security organizations. I have known Chip Curry for over a decade through the Unity College community, as a neighbor, and by serving together on Maine Community Foundation’s Waldo County Fund advisory board. In these settings and others, I have found Chip to be a consistently curious, gentle, and thoughtful person. While the ability to listen compassionately and think critically are clearly his strengths– there is also something notable about Chip’s simple, strong willingness to continue showing up.
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash
If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
This Week in Lincolnville: On Leaving Home
It’s not yet dawn, but as usual, sleep is fitful the night before I travel. Not that there’ve been that many trips in the 60 years since I first left home, or at least so it seems now. Yet each one feels wrenching. Did I pack everything? What...
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
Lee Auto expands ownership ranks with addition of longtime employee
Lee Auto Malls, Maine’s largest car dealership group by volume, said it has named a new equity partner. Tom Santospago is now the fifth equity partner in the Topsham-based dealership group — and just the third partner not named Lee. Santospago joins a small ownership group made up...
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
Natural gas shortage creates concern about winter energy supply
A bleak energy market will only become worse if the world’s liquified natural gas supply tightens. On Oct. 17, Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens reported about a regional energy conservation plan in case of a “colder than usual winter.” Stevens told county commissioners that ISO New England, the independent systems operator controlling the regional power grid, is reporting a current natural gas shortage. In a recent press release, ISO New England reported there is enough natural gas for a “mild winter.”
Crystal Robinson needs your vote
Crystal Robinson knows the importance of limited government. She understands that personal liberty must be protected and maintained. This is the function of government, to preserve God given liberty. Part of this is holding those who exercise unchecked power accountable. One of those being the pharmaceutical companies. They can act...
Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date
In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
No one better suited to represent District 43 in Maine Legislature than Ann Matlack
Here are a few of the many reasons for a vote to return Ann Matlack to the Maine House of Representatives from District 43, Cushing, Owls Head, S. Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. Ann Matlack has had a passion for government and prepared herself for the job nearly all of...
Finelli Pizzeria In Ellsworth Is Under New Ownership
For many years, Finelli Pizzeria has been serving up some of the best food around, at their location at 12 Downeast Highway, in Ellsoworth. Now under new management, the owner Aaron, hit up Facebook to say hello to customers, old & new. Finelli Pizzeria is a multiple award winning NY...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
