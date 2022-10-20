ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Alex Cappa, Logan Wilson and Others

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flHkC_0igoqE8500

Cincinnati has multiple players dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday's matchup with Atlanta

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in practice on Thursday for a second-straight session. He's dealing with a hip issue.

Starting right guard Alex Cappa missed practice due to an illness. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan was also out with a hamstring issue.

Logan Wilson was out for a second-straight session due to a shoulder injury. He did get plenty of agility work in on the rehab field.

La'el Collins returned to practice after resting on Wednesday. Hayden Hurst (groin) was limited. Tee Higgins (ankle) and Markus Bailey (shoulder) were full participants.

Check out the entire injury report below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cd6R_0igoqE8500

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher. On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Ted Karras makes the most of rare invite to Bengals pre-game quarterback meeting

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ted Karras put himself in an elite category on Sunday. Sure, Joe Burrow put up numbers in a 35-17 win over the Falcons that put him in league with all-time NFL greats like Dan Marino, Fran Tarkenton and Norm Van Brocklin, but he hasn’t accomplished what Karras did this year by correctly guessing what play the Bengals’ first touchdown would come on.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Young Bengals fan attends his first game after being released from hospital

CINCINNATI — Going into week 7, the orange and black faithful came out early and ready to roar. The parking lots surrounding Paycor Stadium transformed into Bengal Nation, bringing home the energy and excitement of one of the NFL’s best fans. But the Bengals got some extra support from a super fan this week who is now healthy enough now to come off the sidelines and line up with the home team.
CINCINNATI, OH
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy