Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued

Ricky Damerville
4d ago
He has to do something to Jack up the price of Tesla stock as the collateral for all the money he is borrowing to buy Twitter. 44 billion is a lot of money for anyone, even him.
Bruce Banko
4d ago
Wrong. Probably overvalued. They'll do a buy back because if their stocks plummets They'll stop receiving easy money based on their stock value.
Rangler10
4d ago
It’s no different than raising capital whether from a bank or shareholders. Makes total sense to me. Electric cars are the wave of the future and will overcome fossil fuels, but not until we have the energy to support the technology. That technology is not solar or wind. I am a fan of hydro, that is the largest untapped energy market, don’t believe the hype.
