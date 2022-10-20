Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
What's Going On With Tesla Shares?
Up more than 800% over the last five years, Tesla TSLA shares have been a stellar investment. However, the fun has abruptly stopped in 2022, with the stock down more than 40% YTD and widely underperforming the general market. Logistical issues have been a thorn in the company’s side, with...
Will the Federal Reserve Sink Cannabis Stocks, Or Will It Make Smart Investors Richer?
With the regulators at the Federal Reserve opting to try to control high inflation by making it more expensive for companies to borrow money for the better part of a year now, it's a hard time to be a growth investor. Uncertainty surrounding the Fed's interest rate hikes is hitting the market like a truck, making the rapidly expanding businesses of yesteryear into the bugbears of portfolios today.
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist
The stock market may look dour right now, but there's a good reason to rejoice. This year's sharp decline has been broad based and caused the share prices of numerous companies to fall to multi-year lows. This means that the baby has essentially been thrown out with the bathwater, and good companies are also seeing their valuations pummeled without good reason.
Will Coca-Cola Stock See Higher Levels Post Q3 Results?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect Coca-Cola to report revenue and earnings above the consensus estimates. Coca-Cola should benefit from pricing actions, but the forex headwinds may weigh on the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to trend higher in the near term. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that KO stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Coca-Cola Earnings Preview has additional details.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Synchrony Financial Reveals Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $692 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $2.00 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had...
I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market
Defined as the ability to withstand or recover quickly from difficult conditions, resilience is an excellent quality to look for in stocks as we find ourselves in a bear market. By finding durable operators capable of withstanding any market condition, investors can add precious stability to their portfolios in volatile times.
UBS Group Q3 Profit Down On Weak Revenues
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders fell 24 percent to $1.73 billion from last year's $2.28 billion. Earnings per share were $0.52, compared to $0.63 a year ago. Profit before tax declined 19 percent from last year...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction in a largely muted early trade on Tuesday, as investors assessed weakness in Asia, while weighing prospects of slower pace of U.S. Fed rate hikes ahead. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.02% at 17,734.95 as of 0349...
UBS Q3 Profit Down; Stock Rises
(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG reported Tuesday lower profit in its third quarter with weakness in all segments. Looking ahead, the company said it remains disciplined on risk management and cost efficiency as it heads into the fourth quarter. UBS shares were gaining around 5 percent in the morning trading in Switzerland.
2 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Since the wave of investor hype surrounding e-commerce has passed, many businesses with solid financials have been tossed to the wayside. While it may be disappointing for shareholders to watch their holdings tumble, it's an excellent opportunity to grab more shares now that valuations decreased -- but only if the long-term thesis is still intact.
Discover Financial Services Q3 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $0.97 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $3.54 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company...
Should You Invest in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) was launched on 04/30/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
Cambium (CMBM) Moves 6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Cambium (CMBM) shares ended the last trading session 6% higher at $18.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.7% gain over the past four weeks. Cambium has recently extended its enterprise networking portfolio...
Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Tumbling Today
Chinese stocks were pulling back en masse today after President Xi Jinping was awarded a third term as China's president following a gathering of Communist Party leaders. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 6.4% on the news, and the Shanghai Composite lost 2%. Among the Chinese tech stocks to fall today were Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI).
Portland General Electric Increases Long-Term EPS Growth Guidance; Reaffirms 2022 Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) said the company is increasing long-term EPS growth guidance from 4% to 6% from a 2019 base year to 5% to 7% EPS from a 2022 adjusted base year. The company also increased long-term load growth guidance from 1.5% to 2%. PGE reaffirmed...
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/25/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC (CVLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according...
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.5%, to 31,652 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 1.7%.
Silvergate Capital Has Seen $2.7 Billion of Deposit Outflows This Year -- Should Investors Be Concerned?
Heading into this year, it seemed like deposits at crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) might never stop growing. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Silvergate only had about $2.6 billion of deposits. Now, it has about $12 billion. But this year, the bank has started to see outflows as...
