Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect Coca-Cola to report revenue and earnings above the consensus estimates. Coca-Cola should benefit from pricing actions, but the forex headwinds may weigh on the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to trend higher in the near term. Furthermore, our forecast indicates that KO stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Coca-Cola Earnings Preview has additional details.

12 HOURS AGO