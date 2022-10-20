ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VN2Zx_0igopmys00

PIX Now 10:08

WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of  a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City.

McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station.

The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled.

At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.

Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station.

McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,

Comments / 5

Kenny J
4d ago

He isn't fit to live among other people. And some people want to defund the Police 🚔. We need more law enforcement not less.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say

CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect shot dead by Hayward police following chase

CASTRO VALLEY Calif. - Hayward police shot and killed a suspect following a chase that ended in Castro Valley on Monday. Alameda County sheriff's investigators said the suspect was involved in a kidnapping attempt and robbery at the Home Depot in Emeryville. He then fired a dozens shots near his ex-girlfriend's apartment complex near Gary Drive and Strobridge Avenue in Hayward at about 10 a.m.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward police pursuit ends with fatal shooting of armed suspect in Castro Valley

HAYWARD -- A Hayward police low-speed pursuit Monday morning ended with the armed domestic-dispute suspect being fatally wounded by officers after a forced traffic stop, a foot chase and an attempted carjacking.Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said the suspect's vehicle has also been linked to an earlier kidnapping-robbery in Emeryville.The suspect suffered several gunshot wounds as he attempted to carjack a Jeep from a woman at gunpoint. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Meanwhile, a Hayward police officer was hospitalized with a...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found burning in Antioch identified, two arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigating homicide in Cox

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that took place in the Cox neighborhood, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. According to police, the shooting took place just before 1:30 p.m. OPD’s Communications Division received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of 96th Avenue and International […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police find vehicle loaded with high-end booze linked to several recent thefts; 2 suspects arrested

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) -- Two suspects allegedly linked to several high-end alcohol thefts in the Bay Area were taken into custody Monday, according to the Los Gatos Police Department.Monday afternoon, officers located a vehicle linked to the thefts and recovered a large quantity of alcohol stolen from a grocery store, according to police.The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County jail and are facing charges of Organized Retail Theft.
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating fatal shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- A man was shot and killed in Oakland Monday afternoon, according to police.It happened in the 1400 block of 96th Avenue.Officers reponded to a ShotSpotter activation just before 1:30 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name has not been released.The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
fox5ny.com

Teacher allegedly hid missing teenager for two years

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 61-year-old teacher in connection with a teen reported missing two years ago. Holga Castillo Olivares was arrested Thursday in connection to the June 9, 2020 missing person report for 15-year-old Michael Ramirez. Police were not able to find Ramirez after what they...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Attorney for suspect in Stockton killings asks judge for gag order

STOCKTON (BCN/CBS SF) -- A judge will decide Tuesday morning if a request from the defense attorney representing Wesley Brownlee will be granted to restrict the district attorney and police from discussing the case with the media after what she describes as "prejudicial" statements were made to the press this month.Allison Nobert, Brownlee's public defender, appeared in court on Monday with her client after filing the motion for a protective order against pretrial publicity.Brownlee was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting six people and suspicion of attempted murder but has so far only been charged with three murders."There is sufficient...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in stabbing at San Jose restaurant

San Jose police are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing at a restaurant. Investigators were looking into the stabbing death of an unidentified adult man at the Rose Restaurant early Saturday morning. The parking lot at King Rd. and McKee Rd. was filled with officers at 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers were...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Apartment Building Struck by Gunfire Sunday Night

At 9:20 pm Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of E 6th Street in the City of Antioch. According to police, they said Monday morning the shooting is still under investigation as 6-8 shots were being fired into an apartment building. Several casings were located at the scene and that no one was injured.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mystery still surrounds stolen Mercedes Benz found buried in Atherton backyard

ATHERTON -- The mystery still remains surrounding a Mercedes Benz stolen in 1992 found that was found by landscapers buried in an Atherton backyard.Since the discovery of the car by landscapers on the property Thursday morning, investigators have deployed cadaver dogs, dug out the vehicle by hand and used high-tech ground penetrating radar to see if there was any sign of human remains or foul play.ALSO READ: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen"This examination (by the radar) did not reveal anything unusual or suspicious at the scene and no human remains were located, Atherton said...
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping that occurred Wednesday. On Thursday, the Petaluma Police Department received a report about a possible attempted kidnapping that had occurred the prior day in the 100 block of Ellis Street. Police said a 12-year-old girl, who attended a local junior high school, […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy