ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Navalny says he is facing new charges and could serve 30 years in prison

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOk4u_0igoosM100

I mprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny announced he has been slapped with additional charges related to extremism, which could see an extra 30 years added onto his sentence.

In a Twitter thread from his verified account, apparently managed by his lawyers or allies, Navalny said prosecutors were bringing new charges against him for allegedly promoting terrorism and "rehabilitating" Nazism . His lawyers estimate the cumulative total sentence of the charges, if he is convicted, is approximately three decades.

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.


"I am a genius of the underworld. Professor Moriarty is no match for me. You all thought I had been isolated in prison for two years, but it turns out I was actively committing crimes. Luckily, the Investigative Committee was vigilant and didn't miss a thing," he joked.

PUTIN RIVAL ALEXEI NAVALNY MOVED TO MAXIMUM SECURITY PRISON

Prosecutors allege that while in prison, Navalny "Promoted and called for terrorism, Publicly called for extremism, Financed extremist activities, [and] Rehabilitated Nazism."


"Isn't it awesome? Rarely has a criminal done as much on the outside as I have done while behind bars," he added.

Navalny was imprisoned almost immediately after returning to Russia in January 2021, following a brief stint in Germany, where he was being treated following a poisoning, which he accuses the Kremlin of ordering. In addition to his original two-and-a-half-year sentence, he was convicted to another nine years in prison this March on fraud charges. Navalny, Russia's primary opposition leader who has spent much of his career attempting to expose corruption in the Kremlin, claims that the charges are a sham, made to shut him up.

The specifics of his new charges were not immediately provided, though they are likely related to his outspoken support of Ukraine, which the Russian government has repeatedly described as having a "neo-Nazi" government. Russia has been engaged in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February.

Navalny's "rehabilitation of Nazism" charge is likely tied to his support, among his other extremist-related charges. Navalny, for his part, claims that the rehabilitation of Nazism charge stems from his support for his chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, who the opposition leader says is being slandered as a Nazi.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In June, Navalny was moved to an infamous maximum security prison 250 miles east of Moscow, Penal Colony No. 6 (IK-6), a strict prison known for its abuse of inmates, according to his press secretary.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia to raise baseless ‘dirty bomb’ claim at Security Council

Russia plans to use a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting to repeat its baseless claim that Ukraine was preparing a false flag “dirty bomb” attack on its own territory.The Kremlin’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote late last night to Antonio Guterres, UN secretary general, repeating the allegation that Ukraine would use a radioactive explosive on its own territory to blame Moscow for nuclear warfare.The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States have rejected Russia’s allegations as “transparently false” and aimed at laying grounds for an escalation.Kyiv asked UN inspectors to visit nuclear sites in Ukraine in an...
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
248K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy