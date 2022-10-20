Read full article on original website
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
UPS adjusted profit rises on higher parcel delivery prices
United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand. Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand. The world's largest...
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Alphabet Inc. Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $13.91 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $18.94 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had...
Why Stitch Fix Stock Was Up 12% on Tuesday
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shareholders had a good day on Tuesday, as the stock jumped 12% by 2:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 1.3% surge in the S&P 500. However, the e-commerce specialist remained in deeply negative territory for the year, down roughly 80% in 2022. The rally came as...
Will Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this holding...
PulteGroup (PHM) Misses on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Stock Up
PulteGroup Inc. PHM reported unimpressive results in third-quarter 2022. Quarterly earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate thanks to prevailing industry headwinds. Nonetheless, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Shares of this notable homebuilder jumped 0.87% in the pre-market trading session, post release. Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup’s president...
These 3 Hot Stocks Have Beaten the Market by 28% to 52% In 2022
It's been a difficult year for investors, with the S&P 500 down nearly 20% on the year and many stocks in that index trading down much further. But there are also a select group of stocks in that index that are trading up in 2022 and, therefore, are massively ahead of the market. Moreover, in that select group of positive 2022 stocks are some with even more room to run.
Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Danaher, Comcast & Starbucks
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. In today's Research Daily, we provide the updated Q3 earnings season scorecard, in addition to featuring new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Danaher Corporation (DHR), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). These research reports...
Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Falling Today
On Tuesday morning, Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) reported third-quarter results that came in well below expectations due to higher input costs and maintenance expenses. In response to the report, disappointed investors sent shares of the giant steelmaker down by more than 12% in early trading. As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares were still down by 10.8%.
UBS Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Lower Revenues, Costs Dip
UBS Group AG UBS reported third-quarter 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.73 billion, down 37.6% from the prior-year quarter. The company’s performance was affected by a fall in revenues and a decline in total net credit loss releases. Nonetheless, operating expenses decreased from the prior-year quarter. Performances...
Will Copa Holdings (CPA) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Copa Holdings (CPA), which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry. When looking at the last two reports, this holding company for Panama's national airline...
What's in the Offing for First Solar (FSLR) in Q3 Earnings?
First Solar, Inc. FSLR is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 73.33%. First Solar has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.74%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong bookings, customer growth...
Factors to Note Ahead of VeriSign's (VRSN) Q3 Earnings Release
VeriSign, Inc. VRSN is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, suggesting an increase of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $357 million, indicating an increase of 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What's in Store for GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Q3 Earnings?
GasLog Partners LP GLOP is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% in the past 90 days to 27 cents per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.89%.
Swiss Market Ends Sharply Higher On Strong Earnings News
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues and reacting to some buoyant earnings updates. The benchmark SMI, which stayed firm right through the session, ended with a gain of 177.81 points or 1.68% at 10,773.34, near the day's high. Logitech,...
Abiomed (ABMD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.25 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 10.9%.
Key Factors to Impact Medical Properties' (MPW) Q3 Earnings
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW — also known as MPT — is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 before market open. The company’s quarterly performance is likely to have witnessed year-over-year growth in funds from operations (FFO) per share and also a marginal increase in revenues.
What's in the Cards for BorgWarner (BWA) in Q3 Earnings?
BorgWarner BWA is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.02 and $4 billion, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for BWA’s earnings per share...
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales View Down
Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 9%. However, the bottom-line figure dropped 4% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.26 due to the absence of a prior year tax benefit and lower pension income.
