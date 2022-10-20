Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Worldline's Shares Slip as Guidance Confirmation Signals Slowdown
(Reuters) -French payments company Worldline maintained its full-year outlook on Tuesday despite caution over a slowdown in consumer transactions. Worldline shares fell around 2% at the Paris stock exchange, with analysts pointing to investor disappointment at the unchanged guidance. The company, which operates digital payment and transactional solutions, confirmed its...
GE cuts full-year earnings forecast on troubles at renewable energy business
Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Tuesday trimmed its full-year profit forecast after reporting a decline in third-quarter earnings, primarily due to higher warranty and related reserves at its renewable energy business.
There is a rosy projection for the US economy. Americans may not have felt it
The housing market is rapidly losing steam. Interest rates continue to rise. The stock market remains volatile. And inflation continues to be a major problem for people trying to pay their bills.
US News and World Report
China Seeking to Curb Liquidity Risks in $1.4 Trln Money Market Fund - Sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have urged money market fund managers to improve investor structure and ensure adequate holdings of liquid assets, three sources told Reuters, as authorities seeks to head off liquidity risks in the $1.4 trillion sector. Securities regulators have recently asked fund managers to prevent an excessive...
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng down around 6% in mixed Asia trade; Japan's yen weakens despite reports of intervention
Hong Kong stocks and mainland China markets fell sharply Monday while other major Asia-Pacific markets rose. Tai Hui, JPMorgan Asset Management's APAC chief market strategist, said a combination of factors has been driving the Hong Kong market recently, including higher U.S. Treasury yields. Investors may also have expected policy measures...
Inflation will be stickier for longer and double what consensus views predict in 2 years, Deutsche Bank says
Inflation won't come down to the consensus target in the near-term, according to Deutsche Bank, and inflation at 3% in two years is unlikely.
US News and World Report
France's Edenred Bets on Meal, Fuel Vouchers to Fight Inflation
(Reuters) -France's Edenred expects profit growth to accelerate over the next three years and revenue to more than triple by 2030 as employers use its meal tickets and fuel cards to help staff cope with inflation, the company said on Tuesday. Digitalisation, changed work practices and the energy transition, combined...
US News and World Report
Cryptoverse: British Pound Fiasco Boosts Bitcoin's Hedge Appeal
(Reuters) - As a developed nation, you know your currency's in a spot of bother when investors start to hedge with bitcoin. After Britain's brief Prime Minister Liz Truss unleashed her mini-budget on Sept. 23, filling financial markets with dread, a section of investors stampeded away from the pound and towards the cryptocurrency.
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Is Still Not Ready to Give Up the Ghost
The U.S economy has proven itself resilient throughout the coronavirus pandemic, recovering from the sharpest quarterly contraction in history, but earlier this year it looked to some as if it had finally succumbed. [. READ:. Existing Homes, Leading Indicators Fall ]. Two quarterly contractions in gross domestic product in the...
US News and World Report
World Shares Mostly Slip as Investors Eye Corporate Earnings
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of corporate earnings reports. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher but oil prices fell back. In London, the FTSE 100 fell 0.6% to 6,972.74 as Britain’s third prime minister this...
US sees record slowdown in home prices
U.S. home prices saw a record slowdown in August, falling by 2.6 percent as the Federal Reserve moves aggressively to raise rates — making it more costly to afford a mortgage. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index released Tuesday shows a 13 percent annual gain in August for home prices, but a sharp 2.6 percent drop…
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Delayed, Not Denied
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Less than two months after Rishi Sunak lost the race to become Britain's Prime Minister, the 42-year-old former finance minister is now set to take the hot seat. Markets have welcomed Sunak's appointment, with sterling creeping towards a one-month high and gilts rallying on the news.
US News and World Report
Wall Street Bankers in Riyadh Renew Warnings Over World Economy
RIYADH (Reuters) -Top Wall Street bankers renewed their warnings about the world economy on Tuesday amid geopolitical tensions and steep interest rate hikes to tackle decades-high inflation. Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon said economic conditions would "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75%...
CNBC
Fears of a severe recession deepen as European business activity slows on surging energy costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
