ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library

Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s worst nightmare; her only child was murdered in Brooklyn nearly five years ago. She's on a mission to heal not only herself but also her community through art. Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library. Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

2 women struck by stray bullets in separate NYC shootings: NYPD

Two women — one 70, the other 19 and pregnant — were struck by apparent stray bullets in separate incidents Monday in Brooklyn and Manhattan, respectively, according to the NYPD. 2 women struck by stray bullets in separate NYC shootings: …. Two women — one 70, the other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

LI girl, 12, missing for days

Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. LI girl, 12, missing for days. Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New York governor Monday, securing the backing of the New York City Correction Officers' Union, COBA. Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked punch: NYPD

An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Bronx subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready

It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark. NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready. It was another bright and mild...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

Subway safety plan unveiled by Adams, Hochul offers …. Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday announced a plan they say focuses on policing, surveillance cameras and care for those in need. Officers are to patrol in hundreds of stations during peak hours. Tips for dressing up pets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Tips for dressing up pets for Halloween

Hannah Stember from Best Friends Animal Society provides some tips for dressing up your pet for Halloween. Hannah Stember from Best Friends Animal Society provides some tips for dressing up your pet for Halloween. Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness. A federal appeals court late Friday issued an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man found fatally shot in hall of Manhattan NYCHA building: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a NYCHA apartment building in East Harlem early Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers responding to a 911 call around 2:40 a.m. found the victim, 37, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the fourth-floor hallway of the […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy