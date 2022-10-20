Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library
Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s worst nightmare; her only child was murdered in Brooklyn nearly five years ago. She's on a mission to heal not only herself but also her community through art. Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library. Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother’s...
pix11.com
2 women struck by stray bullets in separate NYC shootings: NYPD
Two women — one 70, the other 19 and pregnant — were struck by apparent stray bullets in separate incidents Monday in Brooklyn and Manhattan, respectively, according to the NYPD. 2 women struck by stray bullets in separate NYC shootings: …. Two women — one 70, the other...
pix11.com
Man dead after being dragged by subway train in Manhattan: NYPD
A man was killed on Monday afternoon when he was dragged by a train at the Columbus Circle subway station, police said. The man’s clothing got caught in the train doors just before 5 p.m., an NYPD official said. He has not yet been identified. Man dead after being...
pix11.com
LI girl, 12, missing for days
Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. LI girl, 12, missing for days. Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to...
pix11.com
Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears
Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New York governor Monday, securing the backing of the New York City Correction Officers' Union, COBA. Zeldin, Hochul focus on crime as NY election nears. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin picked up another endorsement in the race for New...
pix11.com
Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked punch: NYPD
An assailant punched a 62-year-old man in the back of the head without provocation in a Bronx subway station Sunday night, knocking the victim to the tracks in the latest violent crime in New York City’s transit system, police said. Man, 62, knocked to Bronx subway tracks by unprovoked...
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready
It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark. NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready. It was another bright and mild...
pix11.com
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan
Subway safety plan unveiled by Adams, Hochul offers …. Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday announced a plan they say focuses on policing, surveillance cameras and care for those in need. Officers are to patrol in hundreds of stations during peak hours. Tips for dressing up pets...
pix11.com
Tips for dressing up pets for Halloween
Hannah Stember from Best Friends Animal Society provides some tips for dressing up your pet for Halloween. Hannah Stember from Best Friends Animal Society provides some tips for dressing up your pet for Halloween. Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness. A federal appeals court late Friday issued an...
pix11.com
New subway safety plan to provide more to homeless with severe mental illness
Gov. Hochul said New York will help to open two new units at psychiatric care centers, with 50 total beds, to help people on the streets and in the subway system who are experiencing homelessness and severe mental illness. New subway safety plan to provide more to homeless …. Gov....
Man found fatally shot in hall of Manhattan NYCHA building: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a NYCHA apartment building in East Harlem early Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers responding to a 911 call around 2:40 a.m. found the victim, 37, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the fourth-floor hallway of the […]
Comments / 0