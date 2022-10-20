SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in East Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood.The victim had just stepped out of his car at the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club and was shot as he stood by his car before he got inside on Thursday.Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed. On Friday, detectives announced they had identified the suspect as 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. He was located along Shoal Court in Sacramento and has since been arrested. Police say this incident marks the 49th homicide Sacramento has seen in 2022. There were 57 in all of 2021. Brasser, who is facing homicide and robbery charges, is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO