Local substitute teacher facing hundreds of child porn charges

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A substitute teacher and coach for the Blackhawk School District is facing more than 200 felony charges after he was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

30-year-old Joshua Andrews a substitute teacher and coach for the Blackhawk School District was arrested on Monday for possessing and distributing child porn — but he posted bond and was at home on Thursday — so Channel 11 News stopped by to see if he had anything to say about the charges.

Andrews had no comment this afternoon when we attempted to ask about his recent arrest — despite admitting to officers that he had been sending and receiving child pornography for the past eight years.

According to a criminal complaint, Andrews had hundreds of child pornography files on multiple devices.

“It’s gross, and I just don’t think you should be around our kids if you are going to do things like that,” said Kayla Rinaman.

Andrews had been employed as a substitute teacher in the district since 2020 and school records confirmed he was also approved to serve as a volunteer middle school cross-country coach in 2021.

The district posting this message said: “It’s come to our attention today (Oct. 19) that a former substitute teacher and track (cross-country) coach was charged with multiple counts related to child pornography. We have been advised by law enforcement that none of these charges involve Blackhawk School District, its students or its staff.”

But community member Kayla Rinaman, a schoolteacher for a neighboring district, said it’s still a violation of trust.

“You are also supposed to be in a safe space, and this is not a safe space if you are doing things like that,” Rinaman said.

Following the investigation state police said more than 2,000 images of child pornography were uncovered.

“When you send your kid to school you are entrusting them to the teachers and the administrators, and [they] are kind of failing your kids when [they] are doing things like this,” Rinaman, said.

Andrews’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 25.

