News Channel Nebraska
Fiesta on 4th Street
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The community gets a glimpse of the 94.5 radio station and Telemundo offices in Grand Island. Part of 4th St. was shut down to celebrate Spanish radio station Fiesta 94.5 and Telemundo offices. On Friday the community gathered on 4th St. to dance, relax and have...
News Channel Nebraska
Construction for temporary Grand Island Casino approved
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Construction on the temporary Grand Island Casino is ready to begin in the concourse area of Fonner Park. According to a news release Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility to house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
foxnebraska.com
GI businesses share thoughts on 4-day work week
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The four-day work week is something that’s been adopted by other countries and some corporations in the United States. Time will tell if that becomes a regular practice. “I think it’s probably going be adopted faster in Europe than in the United States, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Barbara Ann Yost Gray
BARBARA ANN YOST GRAY, 80 was born July 28, 1942 in Hastings, NE to Jeannette Murra Yost and Lloyd Yost and died October 22, 2022 in Lincoln, NE from Alzheimers disease. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Darlene Yost Wolfe and Jean Yost Ahlin, and by her husband Donald CJ Gray, Jr., who cared for her at home until his death in 2021.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Monday 10-24
Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Homestead of Hastings, Animal Clinic, Harvard Rest Haven, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: Yamaha Home Theatre $100, Front Porch Sale: 1415 N Kansas, 402-984-9230. For sale: Chain Link Fence $50, Firewood $100, 402-469-1353. Looking...
foxnebraska.com
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
News Channel Nebraska
Robert "Bob" Johnson
Bob Johnson died at his home on October 22, 2022. Bob was born January 14, 1927 to W. Bedford and Esther Bennett Johnson. He grew up with his brother Richard (Dick) and sister Marcia on the Brown/Johnson farm in Hall County near Hansen. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Merrick County rollover
SILVER CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Highway 39 and 33rd Road north of Silver Creek. It was reported that an investigation...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
cityofhastings.org
Street Closure: Osborne Drive West
Osborne Drive West will be closed to traffic from October 23 to 31st. City of Hastings crews will repair street panels located at 3705 Osborne Drive West—on the street in front of Taco Bell. Additionally, crews will be working at the site to repair a sanitary sewer main. Access...
albionnewsonline.com
Two are arrested on drug charges
Boone County Sheriff’s Department has announced that two rural Albion residents were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was served on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at a rural Albion home. Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, executed a search warrant at...
NebraskaTV
Exeter woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Sutton Community Home
SUTTON, Neb. — An Exeter woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the Sutton Community Home and made hundreds of unauthorized purchases using the home’s debit cards. Jennifer Clifford, 40, is charged in Clay County Court with theft by unlawful taking – more...
Texas boy, 17, who vanished with his mom, 49, is apprehended by cops in Nebraska with 'her BODY' in trunk of his car, after police chased him and he crashed
A Texas boy was apprehended by Nebraska cops a day after disappearing with his mom - with a woman's body found in the boot feared to be that of his missing parent. Tyler Roenz, 17, of Humble, was found in Aurora, Nebraska - almost 850 miles away from where he disappeared - on Friday after leading police on a pursuit that ended with his car crashing.
