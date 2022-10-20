Read full article on original website
Etienne's fumble 'put a damper' on 100-yard game, 1st NFL TD
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne got some potentially useful advice from a surehanded teammate following the first fumble of his young NFL career. Receiver Marvin Jones, who has never lost a fumble in his 11-year professional career, walked Etienne through how to better grip...
Edwards, running game were key for Ravens against Browns
BALTIMORE (AP) — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. Then he was in the end zone.
Colts bench injured QB Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan would help them make a playoff run, maybe even win a championship. Instead, the bruised and battered 15-year veteran is getting benched.
Burrow, Bengals hoping for more big things before bye
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow last week predicted the next three games on the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule — those leading up the bye week — would determine how the rest of the season will go for the defending AFC champions. So far, so good. Better than good,...
Titans sweep Colts for 2nd straight season with 19-10 win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are so banged up that even quarterback Ryan Tannehill now is in a walking boot. The Titans also have won four straight after an 0-2 start, showing a toughness that could be what matters most in the AFC South they’ve won each of the past two seasons.
Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14
The clock was running down in the second quarter and the pocket was collapsing around Justin Fields, with one defender coming at him from the right, another circling around on his left, and a third coming straight at him. A quick pump fake froze one of the rushers. Fields drifted...
Portland 135, Denver 110
DENVER (110) Gordon 12-16 2-2 26, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 18, Jokic 3-4 3-3 9, Caldwell-Pope 2-6 1-1 6, Murray 3-12 0-2 8, Green 3-8 1-2 7, Nnaji 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Jordan 2-3 0-2 4, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Hyland 5-10 1-2 15, Reed 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 45-91 8-14 110.
