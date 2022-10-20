ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
The Hill

Rising: October 25, 2022

Progressives FINALLY push Biden to seek peace in Ukraine, establishment STRIKES BACK: Brie & Robby Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Democratic lawmakers finally pressing President Biden to change the U.S.’s strategy in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, pushing for negotiations with Russia instead of supporting Ukraine indefinitely. #Russia #Ukraine #RussiaUkrainewar Congressional Progressive…
