Children whose parents lack warmth more likely to grow up obese, study finds
Children whose parents lack warmth are more likely to grow up overweight or obese, according to the first study of its kind. The effects of different parenting styles on children’s weight have been determined for the first time – and suggest parental warmth is key to a healthy weight, researchers at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, the biennial congress of the World Obesity Federation, will say on Wednesday.
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
Toddlers stop naps ‘when their brains are ready’, study finds
Toddlers drop naps when their brains are ready rather than at a certain age, experts have said, as they urged parents to let their children sleep. Napping is already known to play a key role in brain development and storing memories, but when and why naps are dropped has been puzzling researchers.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Top doctor Nick Coatsworth issues blunt warning about children as young as five getting the Covid vaccine as he urges Australia to SCRAP jabs for kids: 'The benefit just isn't there'
Dr Nick Coatsworth has demanded a review of the Covid vaccine for children amid concerns they barely benefit from getting the jab, and are more likely to suffer rare side effects. Australia's former deputy chief medical officer said the country should reconsider its stance on giving the dose to children...
NBC San Diego
Parenting Expert: The No. 1 Soft Skill That Predicts Kids' Success More Than IQ—and How to Teach It
Through my research as a child psychologist, I've found that perseverance is the No. 1 soft skill that sets kids who are highly motivated apart from those who give up easily. In fact, studies have supported that it is a stronger predictor of success than IQ. Kids who have perseverance...
I’m an ex teacher – what we really mean when we say your kid has ‘potential’ or made ‘some progress’ at parents’ evening
ALL mums and dads want to hear their child praised by their teacher, which is why parents' evening can be a great chance to catch up on their progress. However sometimes the comments you receive can also be meant as constructive feedback to encourage improvement, so you need to listen carefully.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Answer – Did the Pandemic Change Our Personalities?
Between pre-pandemic and 2022, a study of thousands of Americans revealed minor changes in extraversion, agreeableness, openness, and conscientiousness. According to a recent study by Angelina Sutin of Florida State University College of Medicine and colleagues, the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the trajectory of personality across the United States, especially in younger adults, despite the long-held belief that personality traits are largely impervious to environmental pressures.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Phys.org
Fairy tales are salient for teaching primary students about social justice and emotional intelligence, study finds
From Little Red Riding Hood to the Ugly Duckling, fairy tales have long been read to children across the ages. Yet despite criticisms of being outdated and sexist, new research shows that fairy tales still hold an important place in primary education. In a new review from the University of...
psychologytoday.com
Why Children with ADHD Can Be So Emotional
Many individuals with ADHD have some difficulty controlling their emotions. Executive functioning deficits play a key role in the emotional dysregulation associated with ADHD. Encouraging a growth mindset in your child could help them to control their emotional outbursts. Most of us are probably familiar with the superhero the Incredible...
Are You A Strict Parent? You Might Be Making Your Kid Depressed
Kids who live with strict parents are more likely to develop depression in adolescence and adulthood, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Leuven in Belgium analyzed the DNA of a cohort of teens, half of whom reported good parenting and half of whom reported strict parenting. Specifically, the research team looked at levels of DNA methylation — a process by which a chemical is added to a DNA molecule without changing the structure of the molecule itself. Methylation makes a gene less likely to be read and eventually translated into a protein.
All the News That's Fit: Baby talk, vaccine disruption and vestigial features
This week in health news, from UC San Diego's Scott LaFee
psychologytoday.com
How to Increase Your Emotional and Social Intelligence
Emotional and social intelligence are composed of skills in emotional and social communication. Social intelligence and the social skills that make it up are critical for success in relationships and many jobs. Some straightforward strategies can increase your emotional and social skills. What is emotional intelligence? We’ve all heard about...
MedicalXpress
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs—all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been...
The secret to a perfect dating app profile is originality, scientists say. Here are 3 ways to make yours unique.
A study shows people with unique writing on their dating profiles came off as funnier, smarter, and more attractive. We asked experts how to do that.
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Gene Responsible for Human’s Big Brain
Brain organoids shed light on the evolution of the human brain. Great ape animal studies have long been prohibited in Europe due to ethical concerns. An alternative to using animals in studies is the use of so-called organoids, which are three-dimensional cell structures that can be generated in the lab and are just a few millimeters in size.
psychologytoday.com
How to Talk to Kids About Anxiety
Adults can help children address their anxiety by validating their worries and helping them face their fears directly. Learning to sit with anxiety and manage those feelings can help children cope. Developing an imaginative conceptualization of their anxiety can help children name and tame their worries. Have you ever wondered...
scitechdaily.com
Vitamin Supplements Can Help With Cystic Fibrosis
An Oregon State University study has demonstrated that vitamin supplements can benefit cystic fibrosis patients. According to research conducted by Oregon State University, cystic fibrosis patients who supplement their diets with vitamin C also benefit more from vitamin E, another antioxidant, which reduces damaging inflammation. The results, which were published...
