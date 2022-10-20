Read full article on original website
Charvel Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V review
An excellent homage to a vintage style, with added modern touches. We reviewed Charvel’s relaunched San Dimas bass guitars a year ago, partly because we’re suckers for ’80s chic around here, and a day-glo finish always gets our collective heads spinning. More importantly, they were and remain...
Minnie Marks on mastering the dance between guitar and drum for a solo sound that takes retro styles in bold directions
The Aussie multi-instrumentalist breaks down her approach to guitar, and how she augments slide guitar with pedals and sets it to the beat of her own drum. Hailing from Eastern Australia, multi-instrumentalist Minnie Marks is a bonafide triple threat. She sings, plays complex slide guitar riffs on a beloved 1956 Gibson ES-295 Goldtop, and keeps a beat going underneath with a custom-made, nine-pedal monster of a foot drum.
Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know
Your place for all the early Black Friday deals on guitar pedals, pedalboards, power supplies and more. The sales event of the year is fast approaching, so if you are looking to grab an epic Black Friday guitar pedal deal, then you'll want to be prepared. Luckily you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the information you need to make an informed decision on a quality new stompbox, as well as some early bargains you can take advantage of right now.
Young busker praised by Metallica after absolutely smashing Master of Puppets cover
The unidentified guitar hero wielded an Ibanez Paul Gilbert Mikro signature model and navigated his way through the track's riffs and solos without breaking a sweat. Thanks in part to Netflix’s Stranger Things, Metallica’s Master of Puppets is now the heavy metal anthem of a whole new generation, after it was heard in quite spectacular fashion on the small screen during 2022’s most talked-about TV show.
Gwen Stefani Gets Lost In Autumn, Adventuring Into Corn Maze With Sons
Red, orange, and gold are signature colors of autumn – with scarlet leaves crowning the trees, orange jack-o’-lanterns grinning from stoops, and towering yellow corn stretching through the fields. Gwen Stefani recently took her children to enjoy the tradition of navigating through a corn maze and shared images from the fun occasion.
Hayley Tompkins review – you’ll never look at a chair in the same way again
Films with a toddlers’ eye view, mallets on walls and painted shirts – the artist’s new show breathes fresh joy into the way we see the world
Worst nightmare: band loses “every piece of musical gear” they own in freak studio fire
A fundraiser has been launched to help Omni Rooms in Bristol, UK, as well as post-rock outfit Last Hyena and any other acts affected. In a scenario that ranks among many guitarists’ greatest fears, UK math-rock band Last Hyena have shared the news that their studio and rehearsal space has burned down, along with all the gear inside.
The Amazons' Chris Alderton: “Is it boring if I go with three distortion pedals? I do like things quite loud!”
After two top 10 albums, The Amazons are back with their most uplifting work yet, the sun-drenched, acoustic-tinged How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?. Fresh from showcasing the new songs on home turf at this year’s Reading Festival, lead guitarist Chris Alderton discusses his unwieldy pedalboard and a “deranged” solo.
Mooer enters the headless guitar market with fan-fretted digital GTRS Wing Series models
The radical six-strings come loaded with the GTRS Intelligent system, boasting a Super Knob that grants access to 126 effects, 11 guitar sims, a drum machine and an 80-second looper. Last year, Mooer caught the eye of guitar fans when it announced its first foray into the world of electric...
Nashville session ace Dave Roe: “The night I played bass with Jaco Pastorius on drums”
Dave Roe is a lucky man, as he is the first to admit. His anecdote about auditioning for the late Johnny Cash is proof of that. "I got the gig with him because a friend of mine lied and told him that I was the best slap rockabilly bass player that ever lived. I didn’t have a clue what that was! So I just went out and did it, and he busted me on it.
Nita Strauss taps Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz and unleashes the shred on towering metal anthem, The Wolf You Feed
“Nita and I finally got to collaborate – something we have both wanted to do for years!” White-Gluz says of the track, which features weighty riffs and blazing leads aplenty. Nita Strauss has partnered with Arch Enemy leader Alissa White-Gluz on a blistering riff-fueled new single, The Wolf...
Robert DeLeo on how his vintage guitar collection inspired his first-ever solo album and the songwriting secrets behind Stone Temple Pilots' Core
The principal songwriter behind some of STP's biggest hits details the magic of old gear and why he never changes his acoustic guitar strings. Lessons Learned, the debut solo album from Stone Temple Pilots songwriter, bassist and backing vocalist Robert DeLeo, is the kind of record that feels as familiar as it does foreign. The overall format of the music is distinctly different to that of his main band, who became alternative rock royalty following the release of 1992 debut album Core.
