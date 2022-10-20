ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Month Until Midterms

This Saturday marks one month until the 2022 midterm elections are set to take place and in one of the nation's most closely watched races it appears the Democrat may be poised for victory. Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to succeed Senator Pat...
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman gets nervous, dumps BLM as his campaign runs on fumes

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting nervous as the polls tighten between him and GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just scrubbed all mentions of Black Lives Matter from the issues page on his campaign website. The phrase does not appear in text anywhere on his website anymore, and it only gets a passing mention in the video on his “Taking on Crime” page. In that video, he appears to be justifying his decision to chase down an unarmed black jogger in his pickup truck while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Colleagues Say Trump-Endorsed Pennsylvania Candidate Is a ‘Dangerous’ Phony

Former peers, co-workers and students are rallying together to warn that Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is a “dangerous” religious zealot who is “not fit for office.” Mastriano, a prominent Christian nationalist, has gone all-in on Trump’s Stop the Steal ideology, asserting that if he wins he’ll decertify voting machines or even “correct” future election results. He’s also known for bussing more than 100 protesters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to “seize the power.” Tami Davis Biddle, the former chair of U.S. Army War College where Mastriano taught, said he doesn’t “deserve our trust or support.” A University of New Brunswick professor who advised Mastriano on his doctoral dissertation called him a dangerous zealot with a “post-fact” worldview, and a graduate history student accused Mastriano, a historian, of publishing works that were pure fabrications. “I didn’t want to look back on this moment in time and regret a decision to stay silent,” Biddle told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new and exciting places to discover, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are suitable for people of all ages so they are great option, no matter who you are traveling with. On top of that, you'll find something for everybody at any of these places, no matter how you prefer to spend your time on holidays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

