Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker
CHICAGO (AP) — Personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system's electronic health records website.
Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement that the breach may have exposed information including a patients' medical provider, the type of appointment or medical procedure, dates and locations of scheduled appointments and IP addresses.
