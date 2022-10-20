ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker

By By KATHLEEN FOODY - The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system's electronic health records website.

Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement that the breach may have exposed information including a patients' medical provider, the type of appointment or medical procedure, dates and locations of scheduled appointments and IP addresses.

