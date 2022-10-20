EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A drag queen story time at an Oregon pub that was to have featured an 11-year-old performer attracted protesters over the weekend near the venue. Counterprotesters also showed up Sunday and armed people were among them on both sides. Police did not intervene. They estimated the total crowd at about 200 people and said individuals on both sides lobbed rocks and smoke grenades at each other. The story time went ahead with the 11-year-old child not performing — before an audience of about 50 people. Old Nick’s Pub is the latest target of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that has been increasingly targeting drag story times around the U.S.

