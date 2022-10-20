Read full article on original website
Lily James Joins ’The Iron Claw’ Alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson
The cast for The Iron Claw grows more significant as Deadline reports that Lily James, fresh off her performance in Pam & Tommy, has joined the upcoming film, which is co-produced by A24 and Access Industries. There is no official word yet on the role she will play in the movie.
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Talk ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Joker 2,’ and the Penguin HBO Max Series
One of my favorite films of 2022 is writer-director Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Loaded with fantastic performances from Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon, along a brilliant script, McDonagh’s latest work is one of those special films that doesn’t come along too often. I really can’t recommend it enough.
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities': Episode Guide and Release Dates
Critically acclaimed producer, writer, and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) has become more than well-known in the world of horror cinema. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is one of the most recognized auteurs working today, most if not all of his films featuring a staunch emphasis on practical makeup and effects and telling monster stories where the most monstrous acts are carried out by human vices rather than supernatural beings. Another aspect of Del Toro that makes him such a beloved force in the industry is his refreshing humility despite his astronomical success. The filmmaker always seems interested in exploring new approaches to storytelling and constantly bolsters the work of his peers in the industry, and through a new partnership with Netflix, Del Toro is taking those ideas to the next level. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series featuring eight stories from acclaimed horror filmmakers and a star-studded cast, all taking at least moderate inspiration from Del Toro's work.
First 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Sees Jonathan Majors Return as Kang the Conquerer
As the Ant-Man official Twitter account teased earlier this week, Marvel fans could look forward to big news coming from their tiniest superhero, and now we know why: The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here! The new installment in the Ant-Man saga is highly anticipated by fans, since it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings back Jonathan Majors (Loki) as super-villain Kang.
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
Angelina Jolie to Play Opera Singer Maria Callas in Upcoming Biopic
Angelina Jolie will star as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic from Spencer's Pablo Larrain. Maria will tell the triumphant and tragic tale of the soprano during her last, isolated years in Paris in the 1970s. Variety reports that Steven Knight will write the script for Maria....
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
Ol Parker on Why Directing the ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Dancing Scene with Julia Roberts and George Clooney Was "The Best Night"
With Ticket to Paradise now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with writer-director director Ol Parker to talk about making his romantic comedy. In the film, Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying someone she just met (Maxime Bouttier). As you might expect, things do not go according to plan. The film also stars Billie Lourd as Dever’s best friend from college, Lucas Bravo as Robert’s love interest, alongside Rowan Chapman, Sean Lynch, Romi Paulier, and Murran Kain.
8 Best John Carpenter Movies That Aren’t 'Halloween' or 'The Thing'
What makes a great filmmaker? Is it a singularity of vision, characterized by bold camera movements, stylized writing, and the intersection of similar themes across decades of work? Maybe it's mastery of genre -- one genre, two genres, maybe multiple? John Carpenter is certainly a master of horror. But dive a little deeper into his filmography, and you'll realize he even rises about that lofty title.
How Does ‘Black Adam’ Tie Into ‘Shazam’?
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. Black Adam greatly expands the scope of the DC Extended Universe, bringing in the Justice Society as well as Dwayne Johnson's dark demigod. Even characters from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker show up, proving that James Gunn's time in the DC Universe is only beginning. And while the majority of the films' Easter eggs are connected to the history of Adam and the Justice Society, there's another DC hero who plays a major part in the story. That hero? None other than Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi).
Why 'Gattaca's Main Character Is the Underdog You Can't Help Rooting For
Some of the most memorable films focus on a protagonist that is an underdog. We love to root for a main character that has to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to accomplish their goal. Movies set within an Orwellian dystopian atmosphere are the perfect place to find such heroes. Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) in Andrew Niccol's 1997 science fiction thriller Gattaca is a guy you definitely want to see succeed. In fact, Freeman's story arc is so intriguing that an argument could be made that he's a more compelling and interesting character than Orwell's own Winston Smith in the prescient and standard-bearer for all things dystopia,1984. George Orwell's masterpiece is a seminal commentary on totalitarian oppression and is widely regarded as one of the finest stories ever told. His main character, however, is another story. Freeman is a far more layered and complex individual than the somewhat naive and vulnerable Smith, who at times seems to be little more than a passenger as opposed to an engaging protagonist.
'The Banshees of Inisherin's Composer on the Making of the Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Last week, some theaters premiered an exciting new title that people might be talking about for months. Yes, Black Adam is great, but the new Martin McDonagh film is now among us, and the director and screenwriter has once again struck gold with his storytelling. If you’ve seen The Banshees of Inisherin or are excited to check it out, you know that music is an essential part of composing a compelling narrative, and Hollywood Records shared with Collider that the comedy/drama has a lot to say in that department – and you can now hear the soundtrack of the movie yourself to discover how innovative and experimental it is.
Why 'Interview With the Vampire' Changing Louis' Race and Backstory Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the VampireIn AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has a similar backstory to his original character, except for one significant change— he's now a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. This change markedly improves his character development, and in some ways softens the characterization of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who was initially introduced in the book series as a heartless and cruel vampire. In the books, Louis is the son of a plantation owner whose father dies. Louis has his mother and is fond of his brother, who is devoutly religious, as well as his sister. Some of these elements remain in the show as well, but because Louis is Black, life isn’t quite the same for the character.
Tim Burton Reveals Why He's Likely Done Working With Disney After 'Dumbo'
Filmmaker Tim Burton has recently said that he will most likely never make another Disney movie. Burton, who made films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Alice in Wonderland, and Dumbo, started his career as an animator for Disney. During the Lumiere Festival in France, Burton broke down why he doesn't want to work with the studio anymore after 2019's Dumbo.
Why Did Audiences Hate John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ & ‘Prince of Darkness’ at First?
Today, the films in John Carpenter’s self-proclaimed Apocalypse Trilogy –The Thing, Prince of Darkness, and In the Mouth of Madness – are beloved entries in the pantheon of American horror movies. The Thing especially has become a masterpiece that has surpassed the reputation of the film it was remaking, to the point that it can still be referenced in modern projects like Halloween Ends much to the enthusiasm of moviegoers everywhere. Considering their acclaimed nature, it can be baffling to remember that these movies were once downright despised by general moviegoers and critics alike.
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
‘Stutz’ Trailer: Jonah Hill Explores Mental Health With Renowned Psychiatrist in New Documentary
Phil Stutz says it best: This is either the greatest documentary ever made or the worst. But let’s back up a bit. Netflix has released a trailer for Stutz, an extremely personal documentary directed by and starring Jonah Hill. The Superbad and Don't Look Up actor decided to make a movie about his own therapy sessions in which both parties talk bluntly about life, decisions, and psychiatry. Is it a good idea? We’ll have to wait until mid-November to find out.
What Does Black Adam Killing Mean for DC's Superhero Films?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking for years about how brutal his portrayal of Black Adam was going to be. Now that the movie is out, and Black Adam is introduced in a scene where he melts the skin off a goon with his lightning powers, we can clearly see that he wasn’t lying. This heel turn marks an excellent return to form for Johnson from his wrestling days.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Synopsis Details the Heroes' Adventure Into the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has unveiled the full synopsis for the first film in their feverishly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of the teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie will see super-hero couple Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van...
Where Does Black Adam Come From? Kahndaq Explained
The most anticipated movie of 2022 has finally hit the big screen in cinemas, and fans of the DC Universe are already vouching for its phantasmagorical, albeit dark, goodness. Black Adam, the movie about the antihero of the same name (Dwayne Johnson), revolves around a vindictive man who destroys several ancient civilizations after the death of his god-blessed son. The unleashing of the Seven Deadly Sins is what leads to Black Adam’s (real name Teth-Adam) imprisonment. After the wizard siblings, who set out to stop Black Adam from destroying the world, die, Shazam curses Teth-Adam with the name Black Adam and seals him deep within the belly of the earth. The movie revolves around the modern-day events of the Black Marvel Family, which are somewhat different from those featured in the DC comic books. Originally, Black Adam is supposed to have hailed from Egypt. However, Kahndaq, the place where Black Adam loved and lost everything he held dear, is still very much central to the plot of the film. So where exactly is Kahndaq located in the DC Comic Universe?
