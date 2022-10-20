Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'9-1-1' Episode 6 Sneak Peek Teases Explosive New Beginnings for Hen [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to reveal an exclusive clip for the upcoming sixth episode of 9-1-1's currently airing sixth season. The new clip focuses on Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) as she comes to terms with the fact that she is planning to resign from her position as a firefighter. The new...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
Collider
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
Collider
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.
Collider
What Happened to Rhaenyra's Baby in the 'House of the Dragon' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.In the finale of House of the Dragon Season 1, "The Black Queen," Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is finally made aware that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead. The shock of the loss of her father, combined with the Greens' ruthless betrayal sends her into early labor. Without modern medicine, a baby born so early had very little chance of survival in the best of circumstances - and in these terrible conditions the baby, a girl named Visenya, is stillborn. Devastated at the losses she has suffered before the war has even truly begun Rhaenyra is more determined than ever to win the war against her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and rule the Seven Kingdoms.
Collider
David Tennant Returns to ‘Doctor Who’ in New Trailer
Doctor Who concluded its latest run of episodes on BBC One in the United Kingdom on October 23, and it's now been confirmed that the show is returning on November 2023 for what they are describing as 'three special episodes'. The latest episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor', ended...
Collider
Why 'Interview With the Vampire' Changing Louis' Race and Backstory Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the VampireIn AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has a similar backstory to his original character, except for one significant change— he's now a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. This change markedly improves his character development, and in some ways softens the characterization of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who was initially introduced in the book series as a heartless and cruel vampire. In the books, Louis is the son of a plantation owner whose father dies. Louis has his mother and is fond of his brother, who is devoutly religious, as well as his sister. Some of these elements remain in the show as well, but because Louis is Black, life isn’t quite the same for the character.
Collider
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
Collider
10 Best Talk Shows of All Time, According to IMDb
It may not seem like it, but the talk show genre can be delightfully versatile. These are TV shows centered on spontaneous conversation on certain topics, leaving a lot of room for the people behind the series to experiment with the format and make it as fresh and fun as possible.
Collider
How Does ‘Black Adam’ Tie Into ‘Shazam’?
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. Black Adam greatly expands the scope of the DC Extended Universe, bringing in the Justice Society as well as Dwayne Johnson's dark demigod. Even characters from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker show up, proving that James Gunn's time in the DC Universe is only beginning. And while the majority of the films' Easter eggs are connected to the history of Adam and the Justice Society, there's another DC hero who plays a major part in the story. That hero? None other than Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi).
Collider
Lily James Joins ’The Iron Claw’ Alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson
The cast for The Iron Claw grows more significant as Deadline reports that Lily James, fresh off her performance in Pam & Tommy, has joined the upcoming film, which is co-produced by A24 and Access Industries. There is no official word yet on the role she will play in the movie.
Collider
Why Did Audiences Hate John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ & ‘Prince of Darkness’ at First?
Today, the films in John Carpenter’s self-proclaimed Apocalypse Trilogy –The Thing, Prince of Darkness, and In the Mouth of Madness – are beloved entries in the pantheon of American horror movies. The Thing especially has become a masterpiece that has surpassed the reputation of the film it was remaking, to the point that it can still be referenced in modern projects like Halloween Ends much to the enthusiasm of moviegoers everywhere. Considering their acclaimed nature, it can be baffling to remember that these movies were once downright despised by general moviegoers and critics alike.
Collider
Charlie Cox on the Meta-Humor of Doing Daredevil’s Hallway Fight Scene in ‘She-Hulk’
When it was first announced that the fan-favorite anti-hero Daredevil was going to have a guest role in the latest Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, we didn’t exactly know what to expect. What would such a gritty vigilante do in a series that’s completely rooted in comedy and self-reference? The answer to that was the introduction of a Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) that’s very different from what we previously saw on the Netflix series. However, the 3-season show was kept very much alive in She-Hulk – especially in one of its best (and funniest) scenes.
Collider
Tim Burton Reveals Why He's Likely Done Working With Disney After 'Dumbo'
Filmmaker Tim Burton has recently said that he will most likely never make another Disney movie. Burton, who made films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Alice in Wonderland, and Dumbo, started his career as an animator for Disney. During the Lumiere Festival in France, Burton broke down why he doesn't want to work with the studio anymore after 2019's Dumbo.
Collider
Why 'Gattaca's Main Character Is the Underdog You Can't Help Rooting For
Some of the most memorable films focus on a protagonist that is an underdog. We love to root for a main character that has to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to accomplish their goal. Movies set within an Orwellian dystopian atmosphere are the perfect place to find such heroes. Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) in Andrew Niccol's 1997 science fiction thriller Gattaca is a guy you definitely want to see succeed. In fact, Freeman's story arc is so intriguing that an argument could be made that he's a more compelling and interesting character than Orwell's own Winston Smith in the prescient and standard-bearer for all things dystopia,1984. George Orwell's masterpiece is a seminal commentary on totalitarian oppression and is widely regarded as one of the finest stories ever told. His main character, however, is another story. Freeman is a far more layered and complex individual than the somewhat naive and vulnerable Smith, who at times seems to be little more than a passenger as opposed to an engaging protagonist.
Collider
8 Best John Carpenter Movies That Aren’t 'Halloween' or 'The Thing'
What makes a great filmmaker? Is it a singularity of vision, characterized by bold camera movements, stylized writing, and the intersection of similar themes across decades of work? Maybe it's mastery of genre -- one genre, two genres, maybe multiple? John Carpenter is certainly a master of horror. But dive a little deeper into his filmography, and you'll realize he even rises about that lofty title.
Collider
What Does Black Adam Killing Mean for DC's Superhero Films?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking for years about how brutal his portrayal of Black Adam was going to be. Now that the movie is out, and Black Adam is introduced in a scene where he melts the skin off a goon with his lightning powers, we can clearly see that he wasn’t lying. This heel turn marks an excellent return to form for Johnson from his wrestling days.
Collider
Ol Parker on Why Directing the ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Dancing Scene with Julia Roberts and George Clooney Was "The Best Night"
With Ticket to Paradise now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with writer-director director Ol Parker to talk about making his romantic comedy. In the film, Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying someone she just met (Maxime Bouttier). As you might expect, things do not go according to plan. The film also stars Billie Lourd as Dever’s best friend from college, Lucas Bravo as Robert’s love interest, alongside Rowan Chapman, Sean Lynch, Romi Paulier, and Murran Kain.
Collider
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Talk ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Joker 2,’ and the Penguin HBO Max Series
One of my favorite films of 2022 is writer-director Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Loaded with fantastic performances from Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon, along a brilliant script, McDonagh’s latest work is one of those special films that doesn’t come along too often. I really can’t recommend it enough.
Comments / 0