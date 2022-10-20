NCIS: Hawai’i, the third offshoot of the original NCIS on CBS, follows leader Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her dedicated team — Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) — as they, you guessed it, work to solve crimes involving naval officers. Along the way, they deal with the issues arising in their personal lives, like Jane’s struggles with her teenage, technically-an-adult son Alex (Kian Talan), Kai reconnecting with his sick father Wally (Moses Goods), and Lucy’s ongoing relationship with FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson). All the while, they continue to do their best to solve every case and ensure the safety of Hawai’i… and sometimes the entire world. While the series follows much of the same path as its predecessors, it has managed to once again revive the long-standing franchise with a variety of factors, proving itself to be the perfect next step forward for the growing CBS universe. These factors include the team, which is honestly one of the most exciting teams with incredible synergy to be assembled in the history of procedural television (in this writer’s humble opinion), and the unique setting that already separates it from just about everything else we are seeing on TV.

