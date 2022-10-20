Read full article on original website
New 'Mayfair Witches' Trailer Reveals New Release Date
AMC Networks' upcoming show Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has just received a new teaser trailer, which has revealed a new release date for the series. According to the new 30-second teaser, Mayfair Witches' first two episodes will be released on January 8, 2022, with subsequent episodes being dropped weekly. The show was originally set to premiere on January 5. The series will air on AMC and will be also available to stream on AMC+ as well. Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston. The show's recurring cast includes Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.
Why 'Interview With the Vampire' Changing Louis' Race and Backstory Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the VampireIn AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has a similar backstory to his original character, except for one significant change— he's now a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. This change markedly improves his character development, and in some ways softens the characterization of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who was initially introduced in the book series as a heartless and cruel vampire. In the books, Louis is the son of a plantation owner whose father dies. Louis has his mother and is fond of his brother, who is devoutly religious, as well as his sister. Some of these elements remain in the show as well, but because Louis is Black, life isn’t quite the same for the character.
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Ryan Condal Shares What Fans Can Expect
Here at last: the finale of the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon has aired and it offered both an exciting and tragic feel for what is to come next for Westeros. Amongst all the anger, fiery speeches, and desire for Green heads on spikes, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) has remained stout and resolute, determined not to plunge the realm into war. However, her stance will certainly be shifted with the dragon dance over Storm’s End between princes Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), which resulted in Aemond’s bigger dragon Vhagar ripping into the smaller Arrax and its rider, Lucerys. There is no turning back now, the Targaryen civil war is about to begin.
From Eddie Munson to Oberyn Martell: 7 Fan-Favorite Characters & Their Best Episodes
Pop culture is full of characters that often feel more inspirational than real-life icons, and the small screen has played a significant role in bringing such figures to life over the years. It takes a lot of time to win someone’s heart; for example, shows like Game of Thrones had a pretty mediocre start, but as the seasons progressed the series became one of the most beloved fantasy dramas of the past decade, and fans are prone to have some favorites among the numerous personas they relate to. This connection with a fictional character often leads to online outrage when they are treated unfairly — as seen with the final season of Thrones, where quite a lot of fan favorites didn’t get the story that they deserved.
Did 'House of the Dragon' Just Short Change The Triarchy Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.Although the duel of dragons Arrax and Vhagar in the House of the Dragon finale was easily among the first season’s most action-packed moments, “The Black Queen” also felt like a return to the strategic nature of Game of Thrones. While both Game of Thrones and its sister series are among the most expensive television shows ever made, neither series delivered an empty spectacle. It was more important to show the strategy, political maneuvering, and ethical decisions that were made in war than just dedicating time to action sequences. In “The Black Queen,” Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) look to gather allies after Aegon Targaryen II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is named King of the Seven Kingdoms.
David Tennant Returns to ‘Doctor Who’ in New Trailer
Doctor Who concluded its latest run of episodes on BBC One in the United Kingdom on October 23, and it's now been confirmed that the show is returning on November 2023 for what they are describing as 'three special episodes'. The latest episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor', ended...
What Happened to Rhaenyra's Baby in the 'House of the Dragon' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.In the finale of House of the Dragon Season 1, "The Black Queen," Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is finally made aware that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead. The shock of the loss of her father, combined with the Greens' ruthless betrayal sends her into early labor. Without modern medicine, a baby born so early had very little chance of survival in the best of circumstances - and in these terrible conditions the baby, a girl named Visenya, is stillborn. Devastated at the losses she has suffered before the war has even truly begun Rhaenyra is more determined than ever to win the war against her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and rule the Seven Kingdoms.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Review: Mike White Makes Lightning Strike Twice
Less than two months ago, the first season of HBO’s The White Lotus swept the Emmys, winning Best Limited Series and Best Writing for creator Mike White. Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett also took home gold statuettes for their hilarious performances. When it was announced that the show would become an anthology series, with the second season taking place in a White Lotus hotel in Sicily, it seemed that topping the first season would be an impossible task — but White, Coolidge, and a new cast of characters has risen to the challenge and then some.
'Emily in Paris' Season 3: Release Date, Returning Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far
The media content mill churns constantly in today's fast-paced environment, with top production companies such as Netflix and Disney seemingly having an endless stream of new releases in the pipeline. So, like monkeys at typewriters, it would be cynical yet true to suggest that, inevitably, they are likely to stumble across a fan-favorite television series. For every flop, there seems to be a hit, and the thought of Netflix comes hand in hand with their most notable and successful shows. However, these shows are still often panned by critics and fans after their inaugural Season, with the task of keeping up the high standards of their debut outing too difficult. So, the shows that can stay relevant and successful for several Seasons are indeed the very best, with Netflix being able to name only a handful of world-renowned titles that are spoken about in the same breath as all-time classics.
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Is the Perfect Step Forward for the CBS Franchise
NCIS: Hawai’i, the third offshoot of the original NCIS on CBS, follows leader Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her dedicated team — Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) — as they, you guessed it, work to solve crimes involving naval officers. Along the way, they deal with the issues arising in their personal lives, like Jane’s struggles with her teenage, technically-an-adult son Alex (Kian Talan), Kai reconnecting with his sick father Wally (Moses Goods), and Lucy’s ongoing relationship with FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson). All the while, they continue to do their best to solve every case and ensure the safety of Hawai’i… and sometimes the entire world. While the series follows much of the same path as its predecessors, it has managed to once again revive the long-standing franchise with a variety of factors, proving itself to be the perfect next step forward for the growing CBS universe. These factors include the team, which is honestly one of the most exciting teams with incredible synergy to be assembled in the history of procedural television (in this writer’s humble opinion), and the unique setting that already separates it from just about everything else we are seeing on TV.
10 Most Cunning 'Game of Thrones' Characters
Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and beloved television series of all time. The HBO series, based on the book series by George R. R. Martin, is an 8-season epic chronicling the many Houses fighting amongst each other for the Iron Throne that lays out the law of the land.
'The White Lotus' Invites You to Upgrade Your Status in New Video
Vacation is arriving sooner than you think when Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus begins streaming on October 30. Enticing you to get the most out of your stay at the titular resort, the show’s Twitter account has dropped a commercial style clip for their location in Sicily, Italy.
‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Stands Up To ‘Woke Hollywood’ With New Movie
John Schneider recently hopped on a series of interviews to talk about his new movie, To Die For, and his view on the American movie industry after Hollywood refused him funding for his film. The 62-year-old actor revealed that the reason for the refusal is because of its unconventionally and Pro-American appeal.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
‘Wendell and Wild’ Cast and Character Guide
In Wendell and Wild, comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite to voice two demon brothers who are attempting to escape the underworld. The stop-motion movie, which arrived in theaters on October 21 and will be released on Netflix on October 28, is a spooky mix of ideas and inspiration from Peele and The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline director Henry Selick. Together the two have created a PG-13 dark comedy just in time for Halloween that features stompy afro-punk tunes, a subplot about the prison system, diverse representation, and a killer cast portraying original, hilarious characters.
'9-1-1' Episode 6 Sneak Peek Teases Explosive New Beginnings for Hen [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to reveal an exclusive clip for the upcoming sixth episode of 9-1-1's currently airing sixth season. The new clip focuses on Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) as she comes to terms with the fact that she is planning to resign from her position as a firefighter. The new...
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Doesn't See Alicent as a Villain
Olivia Cooke, as it turned out, made her final appearance of the first season of House of the Dragon in last week's penultimate episode, 'The Green Council'. Her character, Alicent, is now the Dowager Queen of Westeros following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and has schemed and plotted to place her deplorable son, Aegon, atop the Iron Throne.
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' Star, Dead at 67
Beloved veteran actor Leslie Jordan has tragically passed away after getting involved in a single-car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning. TMZ broke the news after receiving reports from law enforcement authorities confirming the accident victim's identity as the Emmy-winning actor. Jordan was celebrated for his acting chops, particularly on TV, but recently added social media sensation to his repertoire after keeping millions entertained during lockdown with a series of funny videos posted on his Instagram page during the COVID pandemic. The sad news of his passing will be felt by fans and industry peers alike.
