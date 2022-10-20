Read full article on original website
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top GunMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
To The Contrary
A panel of professional women discuss current affairs issues in the context of gender.
The House That Norm Built
Celebrate with THIS OLD HOUSE's Norm Abram before he hangs up his toolbelt one last time.
Atlanta takes center stage for TV and film crew networking site
“Atlanta itself and Georgia as a whole is just exploding production-wise.” Tyler Mitchell is talking about the metro area and state’s status in film and television production activity. Georgia stands as the third largest production hub for TV and film in the country, behind only California and New...
Atlanta buying 2 Peachtree Street building for $39 million for redevelopment
The city of Atlanta announced Thursday that it is purchasing the 2 Peachtree Street building in an effort to create a wo...
Atlanta welcomes first-ever female Hungarian ‘Freedom Fighter’ statue
On the 66th anniversary of Hungary’s 1956 uprising against the country’s Soviet government, a group of diplomats, survivors of the revolution and their families gathered in Atlanta Sunday to dedicate a new statue honoring the “Freedom Fighters” who stood up to the oppressive Communist regime.
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
GPB evening headlines for October 21, 2022
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on the fourth day of in-person early voting yesterday. A Georgia sheriff on trial for abusing the rights of jail detainees says he’s done nothing wrong. Atlanta-area hospitals are feeling the strain of the phased-out closure of Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters
The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
communityjournal.net
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is Asking for Your Vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood,...
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
Newnan Times-Herald
The Powerful Name of Jesus
Seven-year-old Joe sometimes comes to worship with his grandparents and listens very carefully, even answering my rhetorical questions. His parents told him recently he could have a cat, so he was pretty pumped. They asked, “What are you going to name your cat?”. He answered, “Dr. Chancey!”. They...
6 Restaurants In Atlanta Where You Can Run Into A Celebrity
It’s a well-known fact by now that Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South, and it's living up to its reputation by attracting some of the top names in the film and entertainment industry. Whether visiting for work or pleasure, it’s not uncommon to see famous actors and musicians roaming around the city grabbing a quick bite, a drink or sitting down to a Southern-style supper.
Abortion and crime were hot topics in the Georgia Attorney General debate
Georgia’s three candidates for the state’s top lawyer job sparred over abortion, guns, crime and even oil pipelines during a Tuesday debate in Atlanta. Much of the debate focused on how each would approach the state’s controversial “heartbeat” abortion law, which outlaws most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
City of Atlanta to buy aging office tower from state for $39M
ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta will spend $39 million to buy a 41-story downtown office tower from Georgia’s state government, saying the city will redevelop the aging building to include mixed-income housing and other uses. The state has owned the 2 Peachtree Street building for about...
This Atlanta Restaurant Sells An Iconic Dish For Just $1.20 & It's A Hidden Gem
The Atlanta food scene is full of exciting new restaurants and star-studded bars celebrities love to pay visits to. Nonetheless, some of the best eats can be found in unassuming joints considered hidden gems in the city. Content creator Angus (@angus.reviews.food) has a recommendation for locals looking for an unusual...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Podiatric Surgeons Perform Total Ankle Joint Replacement for End Stage Ankle Arthritis
Renowned Atlanta foot and ankle surgeons, Robert Weinstein, DPM, and Clay Taylor, DPM, of the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, have performed the first ankle joint replacement in Atlanta using the state-of the art Paragon 28 Apex 3D system. This System is FDA cleared and designed to address the...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta
Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
