ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

Rosemount teams win Section 3 soccer championships

By by Mike Shaughnessy
Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7CPu_0igoi00800

Irish girls outscore section opponents 16-1

For the second consecutive year, Rosemount soccer teams swept their way into the state tournament. One team’s victory was expected. The other’s perhaps should have been.

The Rosemount girls, ranked second in Class 3A, overpowered the Section 3 tourney. They outscored three opponents 16-1, including Eagan 4-0 in the championship game Tuesday afternoon.

In the evening, an underdog Rosemount boys team struck twice in the second half to upset No. 1 seed Eastview 2-1 in the Section 3 final. It’s the second year in a row the Irish have made an improbable run to the state tournament.

Girls final: Rosemount 4, Eagan 0

Rosemount girls soccer teams are 68-8-1 in the last four years. One constant during that run is a group of five seniors – Jordan Hecht, Olivia Bohl, Taylor Heimerl, Ava Grate and Shay Payne – who have been on the varsity since they were ninth-graders.

As high school players they’ve done it all, except for one thing. And they’re well aware of what that is. Rosemount finished third at state in 2019 and fourth in 2021 after going into both tournaments with championship ambitions.

“Everyone in our program knows our goal,” Hecht, the Irish’s goalkeeper, said after Rosemount dispatched Eagan. “When you lose a game that you thought you should have won, or where you wish you could have won, it hits you emotionally. It makes you angry, disappointed. This year, mentally and physically, we’re all there. We’re all willing to give everything we’ve got to finish it this year.”

The Irish, 18-1 and ranked second in the state, will be a seeded team at the state Class 3A tournament. Rosemount, No. 1-ranked Wayzata (17-0-1) and Stillwater (16-2) are the contenders for the No. 1 seed. Stillwater is the only team to defeat Rosemount; the Irish have won 16 in a row since their Sept. 6 loss at Stillwater.

State Class 3A quarterfinal pairings are expected to be announced Saturday.

Rosemount has allowed only four goals all season and just one during the current winning streak. Against Eagan on Tuesday, they jumped in front on a first-half goal by Rilyn Rintoul. Goals by Payne, Lisette Thurman and Jessica Oliver put the game out of reach in the second half. Hecht earned her 15th shutout and wasn’t required to make a save until the second half.

“The level of talent on this team, as they’ve gotten older and played together longer, is just really impressive,” coach Gretchen Stramel said. “They do an incredible job with combination play on the field. It’s very different than years past because this year we don’t necessarily have one person that leads in goals. We have a handful of girls in double digits with goals, which is huge.”

Eagan is the last team other than Rosemount to win the Section 3 large-school championship, upsetting Rosemount 1-0 in the 2020 section final (there was no state tournament that year because of COVID-19). The Wildcats finished 11-7-1 but struggled to deal with Rosemount, which outscored them 10-0 in two meetings this season.

Rosemount’s constant pressure kept Eagan goalkeeper Caitlin Allred busy, but it was nothing like the Irish’s 2-0 victory over Bloomington Jefferson in the section semifinals Oct. 13, when they took 42 shots.

“Even when we don’t score as much as we think we should, we’re playing a full 80 minutes,” Hecht said. “I think now we approach games knowing that if we play the way we know we can, we’ll get a result.”

Boys final: Rosemount 2, Eastview 1

Last year Rosemount took a 4-6-3 record into the Class 3A, Section 3 boys soccer playoffs, then proceeded to stun the Minnesota high school soccer world by winning a spot in the state tournament and ultimately finishing second.

This year the Irish had a chance to win the South Suburban Conference championship in the final week of the regular season before finishing third behind Eagan and Eastview. They got their revenge against both in the section playoffs, defeating Eagan in the semifinals and Eastview in the championship game, both on the road.

Senior captain Nick Wenthe scored both Irish goals in their 2-1 victory at Eastview on Tuesday night. On the go-ahead goal with 9 minutes, 29 seconds left the Irish blocked a pass in their own end of the field and quickly sent it forward to Wenthe, who took a shot that hit the inside of the goalpost. The rebound, however, wound up back on Wenthe’s foot and he buried it.

That made Rosemount (10-5-2) a surprise state tournament entry for the second consecutive year. “The magic recipe is just these guys,” Rosemount coach Todd Farrington said. “They’re so amazing. I’m so happy and so proud of them.”

Wenthe also scored earlier in the second half when Gus Feika sent a ball into the box that barely went over the fingertips of Eastview goalie Donovan Dressler. Wenthe then got a piece of it and it went into the net.

Despite trailing 1-0 on the road at halftime, Wenthe said the Irish were confident. “Same thing as last year – go out there and do our work,” he said. “It’s just our mentality, put in more work than the other team. And that’s how you win.”

This is the second year in a row Rosemount took a one-sided loss to Eastview during the regular season only to beat the Lightning in the playoffs. Top-seeded Eastview (15-3-1) defeated Rosemount 3-0 on Sept. 27.

“We’ve always played better defense when we push up really high, but that just killed us the last time we played these guys,” Farrington said. “We played a really low defensive line tonight to try to eliminate all the balls over the top.”

That made it more difficult for Eastview’s leading scorer, senior Asher Ozuzu, to get behind the Rosemount defense. Ozuzu was limping noticeably during Tuesday’s game but remained dangerous, scoring the Lightning’s goal in the first half. In the second half, he grazed the crossbar with one shot, hit the goalpost with another and headed a third just past the post.

Ozuzu finished with 39 goals, 11 more than the previous Eastview single-season record.

“I’ve never seen a high school player like Asher before,” Farrington said. “And Nick Karam, sitting in the middle of the field, I think is Eastview’s best player. They’re both so talented and they played really well tonight, so to win against a team with two guys playing like that is special.”

Rosemount also had to rally in its 3-2 semifinal victory against South Suburban Conference champion Eagan. The Irish fell behind 2-1 before Finn Nicholson scored to tie it with one minute left in the second half. Overtime was scoreless, then the Irish outscored Eagan 4-2 in the shootout to advance to the final.

“These guys are used to the tight battles,” Farrington said. “And we’re grateful to have Eli Lewis, who in my mind is one of the best goalies in the state, if not the best. He saved the first two shots in the shootout. That’s pretty awesome.”

The Irish won’t be favored to win the Class 3A state tournament, but that didn’t bother them last year when they reached the championship game. “We’re coming in ready,” Wenthe said. “We’re not going to be happy with second.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
106.9 KROC

Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

56-year-old man killed in crash on I-35W in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville late Sunday afternoon.According to the state patrol, a driver in a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on I-35W near McAndrews Road when the vehicle veered to the right shoulder and entered the ditch. The vehicle then hit the sound barrier and started on fire. The driver was killed. On Monday, he was identified as 56-year-old David Enright, Lakeville.There were no other people or vehicles involved. Emergency responders, including the Burnsville Fire Department, responded to the scene. The incident was reported to have occurred around 4:30 p.m. Road conditions were dry at the time. 
BURNSVILLE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Cal's longtime owners step away

It was Thanksgiving 1999 when Cal Chadwick asked his new son-in-law Bryan Peterson if he would purchase his longtime business, Cal’s Market and Garden Center. At the time, Peterson was considering a job in Colorado and asked if he could have until Christmas to decide. Peterson said when he...
SAVAGE, MN
Bring Me The News

Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location

Iowa-based entertainment venue company Smash Park announced Roseville will be the location for the first of its two upcoming Twin Cities venues. In a press release, Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company had finalized the acquisition of property at Twin Lakes Station, roughly one mile north of Rosedale Center and within a few miles of two local universities.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theolafmessenger.com

Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park

Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23, 2022 around 2:34 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 north of 825th Street Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
FUN 104

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
267
Followers
314
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1884. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunthisweek.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/

Comments / 0

Community Policy