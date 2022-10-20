Rosemount teams win Section 3 soccer championships

Irish girls outscore section opponents 16-1

For the second consecutive year, Rosemount soccer teams swept their way into the state tournament. One team’s victory was expected. The other’s perhaps should have been.

The Rosemount girls, ranked second in Class 3A, overpowered the Section 3 tourney. They outscored three opponents 16-1, including Eagan 4-0 in the championship game Tuesday afternoon.

In the evening, an underdog Rosemount boys team struck twice in the second half to upset No. 1 seed Eastview 2-1 in the Section 3 final. It’s the second year in a row the Irish have made an improbable run to the state tournament.

Girls final: Rosemount 4, Eagan 0

Rosemount girls soccer teams are 68-8-1 in the last four years. One constant during that run is a group of five seniors – Jordan Hecht, Olivia Bohl, Taylor Heimerl, Ava Grate and Shay Payne – who have been on the varsity since they were ninth-graders.

As high school players they’ve done it all, except for one thing. And they’re well aware of what that is. Rosemount finished third at state in 2019 and fourth in 2021 after going into both tournaments with championship ambitions.

“Everyone in our program knows our goal,” Hecht, the Irish’s goalkeeper, said after Rosemount dispatched Eagan. “When you lose a game that you thought you should have won, or where you wish you could have won, it hits you emotionally. It makes you angry, disappointed. This year, mentally and physically, we’re all there. We’re all willing to give everything we’ve got to finish it this year.”

The Irish, 18-1 and ranked second in the state, will be a seeded team at the state Class 3A tournament. Rosemount, No. 1-ranked Wayzata (17-0-1) and Stillwater (16-2) are the contenders for the No. 1 seed. Stillwater is the only team to defeat Rosemount; the Irish have won 16 in a row since their Sept. 6 loss at Stillwater.

State Class 3A quarterfinal pairings are expected to be announced Saturday.

Rosemount has allowed only four goals all season and just one during the current winning streak. Against Eagan on Tuesday, they jumped in front on a first-half goal by Rilyn Rintoul. Goals by Payne, Lisette Thurman and Jessica Oliver put the game out of reach in the second half. Hecht earned her 15th shutout and wasn’t required to make a save until the second half.

“The level of talent on this team, as they’ve gotten older and played together longer, is just really impressive,” coach Gretchen Stramel said. “They do an incredible job with combination play on the field. It’s very different than years past because this year we don’t necessarily have one person that leads in goals. We have a handful of girls in double digits with goals, which is huge.”

Eagan is the last team other than Rosemount to win the Section 3 large-school championship, upsetting Rosemount 1-0 in the 2020 section final (there was no state tournament that year because of COVID-19). The Wildcats finished 11-7-1 but struggled to deal with Rosemount, which outscored them 10-0 in two meetings this season.

Rosemount’s constant pressure kept Eagan goalkeeper Caitlin Allred busy, but it was nothing like the Irish’s 2-0 victory over Bloomington Jefferson in the section semifinals Oct. 13, when they took 42 shots.

“Even when we don’t score as much as we think we should, we’re playing a full 80 minutes,” Hecht said. “I think now we approach games knowing that if we play the way we know we can, we’ll get a result.”

Boys final: Rosemount 2, Eastview 1

Last year Rosemount took a 4-6-3 record into the Class 3A, Section 3 boys soccer playoffs, then proceeded to stun the Minnesota high school soccer world by winning a spot in the state tournament and ultimately finishing second.

This year the Irish had a chance to win the South Suburban Conference championship in the final week of the regular season before finishing third behind Eagan and Eastview. They got their revenge against both in the section playoffs, defeating Eagan in the semifinals and Eastview in the championship game, both on the road.

Senior captain Nick Wenthe scored both Irish goals in their 2-1 victory at Eastview on Tuesday night. On the go-ahead goal with 9 minutes, 29 seconds left the Irish blocked a pass in their own end of the field and quickly sent it forward to Wenthe, who took a shot that hit the inside of the goalpost. The rebound, however, wound up back on Wenthe’s foot and he buried it.

That made Rosemount (10-5-2) a surprise state tournament entry for the second consecutive year. “The magic recipe is just these guys,” Rosemount coach Todd Farrington said. “They’re so amazing. I’m so happy and so proud of them.”

Wenthe also scored earlier in the second half when Gus Feika sent a ball into the box that barely went over the fingertips of Eastview goalie Donovan Dressler. Wenthe then got a piece of it and it went into the net.

Despite trailing 1-0 on the road at halftime, Wenthe said the Irish were confident. “Same thing as last year – go out there and do our work,” he said. “It’s just our mentality, put in more work than the other team. And that’s how you win.”

This is the second year in a row Rosemount took a one-sided loss to Eastview during the regular season only to beat the Lightning in the playoffs. Top-seeded Eastview (15-3-1) defeated Rosemount 3-0 on Sept. 27.

“We’ve always played better defense when we push up really high, but that just killed us the last time we played these guys,” Farrington said. “We played a really low defensive line tonight to try to eliminate all the balls over the top.”

That made it more difficult for Eastview’s leading scorer, senior Asher Ozuzu, to get behind the Rosemount defense. Ozuzu was limping noticeably during Tuesday’s game but remained dangerous, scoring the Lightning’s goal in the first half. In the second half, he grazed the crossbar with one shot, hit the goalpost with another and headed a third just past the post.

Ozuzu finished with 39 goals, 11 more than the previous Eastview single-season record.

“I’ve never seen a high school player like Asher before,” Farrington said. “And Nick Karam, sitting in the middle of the field, I think is Eastview’s best player. They’re both so talented and they played really well tonight, so to win against a team with two guys playing like that is special.”

Rosemount also had to rally in its 3-2 semifinal victory against South Suburban Conference champion Eagan. The Irish fell behind 2-1 before Finn Nicholson scored to tie it with one minute left in the second half. Overtime was scoreless, then the Irish outscored Eagan 4-2 in the shootout to advance to the final.

“These guys are used to the tight battles,” Farrington said. “And we’re grateful to have Eli Lewis, who in my mind is one of the best goalies in the state, if not the best. He saved the first two shots in the shootout. That’s pretty awesome.”

The Irish won’t be favored to win the Class 3A state tournament, but that didn’t bother them last year when they reached the championship game. “We’re coming in ready,” Wenthe said. “We’re not going to be happy with second.”