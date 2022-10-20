ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seguintoday.com

Matadors Drop First District Game of Season on Hall of Honor Night

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors fell into a three-way tie for 2nd place in District 12-5A following a 27-14 loss to New Braunfels Canyon at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Former Seguin head coach Travis Bush avenged his team’s 28-21 loss last year in the same stadium. The...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy