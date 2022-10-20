ABERDEEN, S.D. – Northern State University Professor of History Dr. Ric Dias has published his second book, “Kaiser Steel of Fontana; Together we Build.”. The book, released July 4 from The History Press, examines how industrialist Henry J. Kaiser used novel labor relations around World War II to break into and then succeed in the highly competitive steel industry.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO