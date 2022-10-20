Read full article on original website
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout Lines
WLWT 5
Cincinnati medical staff give update on local RSV cases, hospital capacity
CINCINNATI — As a respiratory virus known as RSVcontinues to spread across the country, local medical staff say that despite longer wait times at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, its hospital system is not overwhelmed. RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, is an upper respiratory virus that can present...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
Fox 19
Surge in respiratory virus jams up Cincinnati Children’s ERs, urgent cares
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A jump in a respiratory virus that can threaten the lives of babies and young children is prompting long waits at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s emergency departments and urgent cares. Healthcare providers in several states have recently reported a rise in cases of respiratory...
WKRC
Local experts say not to panic over study showing link between gas stoves, carcinogens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cancer-causing chemicals could be leaking from gas stoves, even when they are turned off. That is what researchers found in a study of homes across different parts of California. While it cannot be said for certain, it is a problem that could stretch beyond the Golden State.
WLKY.com
Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers
CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
WKRC
Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion
Even before construction wrapped on 3313 Turkeyfoot Rd. nearly a decade ago, the rumors were flying. It wasn’t so much about why the 15,000-square-foot mansion was there, but about who built the French chateau-inspired estate in Edgewood. Local media floated theories that it could be the residence of Joey Votto, a Bengals player, or even a Kentucky home that would put George Clooney closer to his parents (sadly, that one didn’t hit the mark).
WKRC
Local author takes a deep dive into Cincinnati's mob past in 'Not in Our Town'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you think of a city run by the mob, Cincinnati doesn't ususally come to mind. But a new book by a local author takes a deep dive in the Tri-State's criminal past. Peter Bronson talks about his new book "Not in Our Town".
Top 9 haunted places in Cincinnati you should check out... if you dare
Are ghosts real? That's one question that has divided Americans for generations. You can check out these places around Cincinnati and come up with your own opinion.
Fox 19
Family lifted up by community after daughter’s death in NKY crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky family is grieving the loss of 16-year-old Ava Markus, who died following a crash involving a semi truck. Brian Markus spoke two weeks after his daughter’s death. He and the rest of the Markus family continue to process Ava’s loss, but they say the Cold Spring community is helping every way possible.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local Market
Investigators believe Walter Dunson was born in Marietta, Georgia. He is a World War I veteran who earned a bronze star through his bravery. Although he was never married, he is the father of several adult children. After 40 years of employment, he retired from the Oberhelman-Ritter iron foundry on Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1970. After retirement, Walter began drawing Social Security and pension benefits. His driver's license expired the same year, and he never had them renewed, Unresolved Mysteries reports. He often visited the Elder Cafe and stayed at the Drop Inn Center in 1979 and 1980. In 1980, he was hospitalized three times at the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment of a possible mild stroke and dementia. Walter was an usher at the Calvary Baptist Church in Walnut Hills, a neighborhood of Cincinnati.
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
New airline with destinations coming to CVG airport in 2023
HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) – If you’re in search of an airline alternative, a new airline is parking their brakes for travelers on a Cincinnati airport. According to our partners at WLWT, Breeze Airlines is coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The new airline will be having flights from Cincinnati to Charleston, SC […]
Fox 19
Warm weather continues with rain on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday’s high temperature was 78 degrees which was only three degrees shy of the record high of 81 on this day. It also ties the warmest day so far this month with the 12th and the 22nd when we also hit 78. It will be warm...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Rosebrook Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
