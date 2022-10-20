Investigators believe Walter Dunson was born in Marietta, Georgia. He is a World War I veteran who earned a bronze star through his bravery. Although he was never married, he is the father of several adult children. After 40 years of employment, he retired from the Oberhelman-Ritter iron foundry on Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1970. After retirement, Walter began drawing Social Security and pension benefits. His driver's license expired the same year, and he never had them renewed, Unresolved Mysteries reports. He often visited the Elder Cafe and stayed at the Drop Inn Center in 1979 and 1980. In 1980, he was hospitalized three times at the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment of a possible mild stroke and dementia. Walter was an usher at the Calvary Baptist Church in Walnut Hills, a neighborhood of Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO