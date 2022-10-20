Read full article on original website
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen financial losses a year after she invested in a SPAC that's set to marge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
McMorrow’s viral moment drives cash windfall for Michigan state legislator
The Democrat is using her newfound prominence to direct funds toward flipping state legislatures.
Trump aides reportedly face pressure to testify in Mar-a-Lago case – live
Prosecutors urging two aides for more information about how documents were handled at the resort – follow all the latest news
Ash Carter, defense chief who opened jobs to women, dies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ash Carter, who served as secretary of defense in the final two years of the Obama administration and opened military combat jobs to women and ended a ban on transgender people serving in the military, has died at age 68. Carter died after suffering a heart...
Tucker Carlson's son works for Indiana Rep. Jim Banks. GOP whip race makes it a hot topic
GOP lawmakers and pundits are publicly jumping to the defense of Buckley Carlson, communications director for Indiana's Rep. Jim Banks and son to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, following a report and resulting labels of nepotism. In a heated conversation over the weekend, the senior Carlson demanded Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, chairman of...
