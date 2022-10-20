Read full article on original website
Final regular-season Oakland County football rankings
Scott Burnstein’s final Oakland County football rankings at the end of the regular season:. 1 Rochester Adams (8-1) — Mistake-free football is a Team Patritto hallmark. 2 West Bloomfield (8-1) — Showing the resilience of a champion. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) — Shamrock tough usually...
Photo gallery of Rochester Adams’ district soccer victory over Eisenhower
Rochester Adams defeated Eisenhower 5-1 in a Division 1 district soccer championship game at Rochester on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Foley finishes off first-ever unbeaten regular season with second straight Prep Bowl title
DETROIT — Angelo Costanza hasn’t made too many mistakes in leading Madison Heights Bishop Foley to an historic, unbeaten season. And the one time the Ventures’ first-year starting quarterback made one in Saturday’s Prep Bowl at Ford Field, he atoned for it instantaneously. One play after...
Rochester Adams defeats Eisenhower in district soccer final
Rochester Adams used a little magic to continue a magical soccer season. The Highlanders scored two unusual goals in the first 13 minutes of the match and went on to defeat Eisenhower 5-1 in a Division 1 district final at warm and sunny Rochester on Saturday. Senior Koen Schultz scored...
Halloween activities happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of fall and Halloween activities being offered in Oakland County. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly event is weekends through Oct. 21-23. The event, sponsored this year by Beaumont Children’s, will feature festive pumpkin displays, strolling entertainment from jugglers and magicians, Halloween activities for kids and trick-or-treating spots scattered throughout the Zoo. More information at zooboo.detroitzoo.org.
Roseville native celebrates 15 years since kidney donation
For Roseville native Rita Dicarlo, October is a special month as she celebrates her 15-year anniversary as a kidney donor. On October 3, 2007, Dicarlo went in for surgery to remove her healthy kidney and have it transplanted into her childhood friend, who now lives in Southfield, with polycystic kidney disease.
Madison Heights seeks local artists to fill civic center after $14M update
Local artists have a part to play once Madison Heights finishes the renovated and reconfigured Civic Center Plaza. Work is still underway on the $14.2 million project, which will connect City Hall, the library and a newly constructed Active Adult Center. But city officials and the city’s Arts Board have...
La Nina suggests slightly wetter winter in Oakland County
The brief dusting of snow last week is a reminder of a few seasonal deadlines – last call for planting bulbs, raking leaves and time to think about snow tires. The National Weather Service’s annual long-range forecast is calling for a basic La Nina weather pattern, which means southeast Michigan residents could see a slighter wetter and warmer winter.
Sheriff releases name of slain Lyft driver; charges possibly Tuesday for shooting suspect
Charges are expected to be announced this week — possibly Tuesday — against the 19-year-old Pontiac man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a female Lyft driver last Friday. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Dina Terrell. Terrell, 49, was an Eastpointe...
Suspect arrested in Pontiac after viral TikTok video
A Flint man was arrested related to a viral video on the social media platform TikTok that showed suspected child abuse, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s officials. The video, captured near a food truck in the 1200 block of North Perry Street in Pontiac on Friday, October 14 was forwarded by a concerned person who emailed deputies.
School bullying still part of the fabric of our schools
Bullying remains a significant issue for students across the state, but Oakland County is making progress in recognizing and solving the problem. October is Bullying Awareness Month as schools throughout the county continue to work on creating a safe atmosphere for students. According to a 2021-22 Michigan Profile for Healthy...
Effort to bring more murals to downtown Royal Oak in the works
A proposal is underway to help downtown business owners who want to put up outdoor murals with grants covering half the cost. “Public art is seen as one of the most dynamic placemaking tools there is,” said Daniel Hill, downtown manager for the city’s Downtown Development Authority. “If you have public art you are going to have people visiting that art and taking pictures in front of it.”
Motorcyclist, 20, dies after colliding with deer, crossing into oncoming traffic in Highland
A 20-year-old Commerce Township man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday after he hit a deer and then was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, officials said. The motorcyclist, Lucas Dreven Nash, was operating a 2010 Yamaha R6 southbound on Harvey Lake Road...
No trial for teen driver in fatal traffic crash
A Detroit teenager who was behind the wheel when he crashed his vehicle, killing two teen passengers and injuring a third opted out of trial Monday by entering a plea in Oakland County Circuit Court. On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, pleaded no...
Mott Children’s Hospital specialists providing care in Pontiac
Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health are bringing pediatric specialty care to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital, formerly St. Joseph Mercy Oakland. The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the joint operating agreement that will make pediatric specialty care from U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital available to Oakland County families. Trinity Health Michigan’s Board of Directors has also approved the venture, according to a release from Trinity Health.
Apprentice seminar looks to expand workforce
As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Oakland County is offering a seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the county executive office building in Waterford. Businesses can learn how to develop talent through the combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Support includes apprenticeship intermediary services, experienced local training providers and grant funds available for Oakland County employers.
