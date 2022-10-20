ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day

SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Several cars destroyed in fire at North Highlands apartment complex

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Multiple vehicles caught fire at a Sacramento County apartment complex on Sunday, authorities said. The cars caught fire at an apartment complex off of Oakhollow Drive near Roseville Road in North Highlands around 3:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Video...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

High speed chase ends with crash into 2 Sacramento homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high speed chase ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into two homes and got stuck, Saturday afternoon. Officials began pursuing a vehicle traveling Northbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road that matched the description of a felony want vehicle driving on the highway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officials say the driver of the vehicle had at least one felony warrant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13.  Police responded to reports of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street

At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mother speaks out after suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl. Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas. Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice."I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle." In the months following Sarayah's death, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Iranians in Sacramento united in global rally amid weeks-long protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest global rally in support of Iranians took place this Saturday. Many cities in California showed their solidarity with the protests happening in the country, including Sacramento. The protests stemmed after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police...
SACRAMENTO, CA

