KCRA.com
4 hospitalized, including child, after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a crash where one of the vehicles involved came to rest at a home in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m. in the area of Roseville Road...
KCRA.com
Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who diedafter a shooting during a football game. That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant...
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
KCRA.com
Sac City Unified employee arrested in boy's 2020 disappearance offered early release
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento City Unified School District employee arrested in connection with the 2020 disappearance of a Rancho Cordova boy is being allowed to be released from jail ahead of her trial. At 61-year-old Holga Castill Olivares' court appearance Monday, a judge ruled she can take a...
Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day
SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Several cars destroyed in fire at North Highlands apartment complex
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Multiple vehicles caught fire at a Sacramento County apartment complex on Sunday, authorities said. The cars caught fire at an apartment complex off of Oakhollow Drive near Roseville Road in North Highlands around 3:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media. Video...
High speed chase ends with crash into 2 Sacramento homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high speed chase ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into two homes and got stuck, Saturday afternoon. Officials began pursuing a vehicle traveling Northbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road that matched the description of a felony want vehicle driving on the highway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officials say the driver of the vehicle had at least one felony warrant.
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Wesley Brownlee's legal team requests gag order against pretrial publicity
STOCKTON, Calif. — The man charged in connection with Stockton's serial killings appeared in court for the second time Monday. Wesley Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six connected homicides. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13. Police responded to reports of […]
KCRA.com
UC Davis police to focus on traffic safety after 22 crashes this fall
DAVIS, Calif. — The UC Davis Police Department is looking into what appears to be an increase in crashes on campus this fall. Many of the crashes involve bikes and electric scooters. There have been 22 crashes this fall, according to police. They said they are still looking into...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Investigating Shooting After Vehicle Crash on E 18th Street
At 7:55 pm Thursday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at E 18th Street and Phillips Lane in the City of Antioch. A medical helicopter was requested after Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on scene, however, they opted to transport the victim by ground.
I ate in Amtrak's dining car for the first time. The food was only OK, but the overall experience made me excited to come back.
Booking a sleeping-car roomette meant both of my dining-car meals — a lunch and a three-course dinner — were included in the price of my train ticket.
KCRA.com
Souls of the City event on Old Sacramento Waterfront honors loved ones lost for Día de los Muertos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along the Old Sacramento Waterfront Saturday night, Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos. “We want people to come out here and enjoy Day of the Dead, Dia de Los Muertos,” said Cynthia Moreno, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization, Sol Collective, and the event’s emcee for the evening.
'Do they have the right person?' | Stockton residents wait for details in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — While there is a suspect in custody, there's still a lot of skepticism among the community on whether he is the Stockton serial killer. According to authorities, the evidence they have now shows that Wesley Brownlee is their man. The question surrounding the Stockton community is...
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
Major update in ‘Stockton serial killer’ case after suspect Wesley Brownlee ‘who killed six’ in California is arrested
AN arrest has been made in the cold case shootings of six victims dating back to April 2021, which police believe are the workings of a serial killer. Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, who they believe is responsible for the death of six people in the Stockton and Oakland areas.
North Highlands fatal shooting believed to have been carried out by Los Angeles man
The Latest – Thursday, Oct. 13 9:01 a.m. The initial reporting of a stabbing was incorrect, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, as the coroners office determined the wound was from a gunshot. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they have arrested the man […]
Mother speaks out after suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl. Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas. Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice."I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle." In the months following Sarayah's death, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was...
KCRA.com
You can celebrate Drake’s birthday with free chicken at Dave’s Hot Chicken
It’s Drake’s birthday so that can only mean one thing – free chicken. Dave’s Hot Chicken is offering a free slider or tender on Monday to celebrate musician Drake’s 36th birthday since he’s a major investor in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain. The deal...
KCRA.com
Iranians in Sacramento united in global rally amid weeks-long protests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest global rally in support of Iranians took place this Saturday. Many cities in California showed their solidarity with the protests happening in the country, including Sacramento. The protests stemmed after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police...
