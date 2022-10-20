Read full article on original website
NPR
Director Chinonye Chukwu on 'Till' and the story of Emmett Till's mother
NPR's Cheryl Thompson speaks with director Chinonye Chukwu about her new film Till. You may be familiar with the story of Emmett Till. He's the 14-year-old African American Chicago teen who, in 1955, was abducted and brutally murdered while visiting family in a small town in Mississippi - Money, Miss. - all for allegedly whistling at a white woman. The story has so often been relegated to that basic fact. But in her new film "Till," director Chinonye Chukwu tells the story from a different perspective - that of Emmett's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Stands Up To ‘Woke Hollywood’ With New Movie
John Schneider recently hopped on a series of interviews to talk about his new movie, To Die For, and his view on the American movie industry after Hollywood refused him funding for his film. The 62-year-old actor revealed that the reason for the refusal is because of its unconventionally and Pro-American appeal.
NPR
Musician Rhiannon Gidden on her new children's book about taking back her home
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Grammy award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens about her new children's book, "Build a House." Back in the summer of 2020, when racial justice protests were unfurling all across the country... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: George Floyd. George Floyd. CHANG: ...Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens was...
NPR
'The Loneliest Time' showcases Carly Rae Jepsen's versatility
CARLY RAE JEPSEN: (Singing) California, it crossed my mind once we were pressed into the... STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: Carly Rae Jepsen first broke through about a decade ago with a song called "Call Me Maybe," which is basically a perfect three-minute pop song. But it didn't necessarily seem like she was going to have the crazy staying power that she has had. She has been remarkably consistent across the albums she's put out. So I was really excited to hear this new record, "The Loneliest Time." And the first thing that stood out for me about this record is how versatile she is and how many kind of different kinds of pop songs and different approaches to pop songs she takes on a record that still feels consistent.
NPR
Take a look at Leslie Jordan's best moments of dancing, singing and storytelling
Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian known for playing Beverly Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, as well for roles on American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, died Monday at age 67. While his acting career spanned more than 30 years, Jordan began reaching new audiences during...
NPR
A new book of short stories twists familiar moments in unexpected and chilling ways
Samanta Schweblin's new short stories take place against familiar everyday scenes. But she twists and turns those moments in unexpected and chilling ways. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with the author. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Nothing is as it seems in "Seven Empty Houses." That's the new collection of stories by author...
Emile Hirsch To Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Past Life’ From Grimmfest’s Simeon Halligan — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Emile Hirsch is set to star in Past Life, a psychological thriller scheduled to start shooting in March 2023. LA-based company Disrupting Influence will launch worldwide sales next month at AFM. Simeon Halligan, head of Grimmfest, Manchester’s International Festival of Fantastic Film, will direct the pic. Halligan’s previous feature directing credits includes White Settlers (2014). Written by Dean Lines and Ray Bogdanovich (Hounded, The Banishing), Past Life follows Jason Frey, an investigative reporter who reluctantly agrees to attend a hypnotism event with his pregnant wife Claira. Under hypnosis, Jason witnesses a murder through the eyes of a killer. Haunted by what he...
NPR
From gospel to opera, soprano Latonia Moore makes the world her stage
Latonia Moore remembers clearly the moment she fell in love with opera. She entered the University of North Texas as a jazz performance major, but a classical music requirement led her to sing in the chorus for Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci ("Clowns"). "I was just in the chorus, lowly little chorus...
NPR
What it takes to transition from relaxed to natural hair
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to hair stylist April Kayganich about what it takes to transition from relaxed to natural hair. So now that we've heard what the science suggests about the risk of hair relaxers, maybe you've decided to stop using them. To help us figure out how to do that, we're joined now by April Kayganich. She's a hair stylist and texture expert in Austin, Texas. Welcome to the show.
NPR
Trial against Harvey Weinstein begins with graphic descriptions of violent assaults
Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys were in a Los Angeles courtroom today for the opening statements of his new sexual assault trial. He's already serving a 23-year prison sentence for a conviction in New York state. In the California trial, he faces up to 140 years. NPR's Mandalit del Barco...
