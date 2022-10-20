What Rishi Sunak said: It is only right to explain why I am standing here as your new prime minister.What he really meant: Everybody thinks it was a fix by the 1922 Committee which rigged the rules behind closed doors. But I am not actually going to explain anything. What he said: I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss: she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country; it is a noble aim. What he meant: She must have been out of her mind. I told you, you fools, and you wouldn’t listen....

