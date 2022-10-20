Magic three-peat as conference champions

It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, and this Magic team has rocked their way to the top of the Mississippi 8 conference for the third straight season. A year after finishing co-conference champions with Big Lake, Monticello took the throne all for themselves this season after going undefeated in conference play with their 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13) win over Chisago Lakes.

Monti clinched the conference title last week, but a loss against Chisago Lakes would have meant potentially sharing that title with North Branch. The Magic finished 7-0 against M8 opponents and the Vikings are 5-1 with one match to go against Big Lake.

“It’s amazing,” said Head Coach Beth Modaff. “The kids dug in and did the hard work to get themselves here.”

Senior captain Kaylee Stegora was on cloud nine after the victory that clinched the conference title, “it feels surreal. Everybody talks about winning and getting far, but I think none of us expected us to do it because we lost so many of our starting seniors last year. I’m super proud of all of our girls. There were a lot of young girls that had to step up in big positions and they did so so well. I’m super excited,” said Stegora.

Stegora loves being at the forefront of the team as one of two senior captains, "I've always liked being a leader. I just want to do my best so I can give the girls someone to look up to. I love being there for them,” added Stegora.

She also mentioned that she had to learn how to be a good teammate and that started two years ago when she fractured her back and missed the whole season. She realized then that being a good teammate isn’t about what one does on the court, it’s about what one does off of it and choosing love to help support the people around you.

Modaff is always preaching love and being a family to her team and it’s clear that message has really stuck with Stegora and the team and it’s helped them go back-to-back-to-back as conference champs.

Modaff complimented her team on playing disciplined after a bit of a slow start. The Wildcats led 8-6 and forced Modaff to call a timeout. The Magic responded by taking the next five points and only gave up eight more the rest of the set as the Magic took a 1-0 lead after winning set one 25-16.

The Magic were incredible defensively as they have been all season. It has been the driving force for their team and that was no different against the Wildcats. During the first set senior Lizzie Sigler made an incredible diving effort to save a point the Magic eventually took in a wild rally that had the entire Magic fan base in an uproar.

They were in complete control for pretty much the rest of the match and that was evident as they won every set by at least nine.

They did the little things well and played fundamentally sound after the first few minutes and Chisago Lakes really had no answer for the Magic.

When the team is focused their defense is top notch when they’re clicking on all cylinders. “We’ve done some really great things and we’ve heard that from several opposing coaches that our defense really stands out,” said Modaff.

If the team can avoid mental lapses and stay consistent and play with high energy they’re going to continue to be a force as they look to return to the state tournament a year after making their first appearance.

Perhaps the biggest question mark for Monti is their serving. They’ve been a bit inconsistent throughout the year, but it’s something they continue to work on. If they can find that balance of serving effectively and efficiently they’ll have the looks of a more complete team. Once the playoffs begin it’ll be quite detrimental to give away any free points off service errors.

Monticello (14-9, 7-0 M8) finishes the regular season with a tournament in Moorhead this Friday and Saturday. The section 5AAA playoffs begin Wednesday, Oct. 26 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Last year

Monticello swept Zimmerman and Minneapolis Edison before taking down Totino-Grace in the section championship 3-2 to make their first ever state tourney appearance. They beat Chisago Lakes 3-1 in the consolation finals to finish as 2021 state consolation champions.