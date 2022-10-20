Read full article on original website
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nun
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: Opinion
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costs
Sears Closes Locations In These States
sheltonherald.com
Northwest Catholic's Cole Banning captures Division II golf title; Pomperaug wins team crown
BRISTOL — The weather wasn’t ideal for a CIAC boys golf state championship meet on Monday, but the game is sometimes about battling the elements. Cole Banning handled the conditions the best at Chippanee Golf Club. The Northwest Catholic golfer fired a 1-under-par 69 to win by six strokes in the Division II meet.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington boys soccer tops Ansonia on Senior Night
TORRINGTON – Torrington’s boys soccer team took care of business, 7-1 over Ansonia, Monday on the sort of night that makes coaches nervous. In spite of Ansonia’s 1-11-1 record – or maybe adding to it – pre-game ceremonies in a damp fog were fraught with emotions.
sheltonherald.com
Looking Back by George Albano
It was a memorable day for Brien McMahon sophomore cross country runner Kristin Burnham , who captured her first career victory to lead Lady Senators to a sweep of St. Joe’s, Bassick and Stamford. Burnham, in just her fifth varsity meet, finished ahead of the field at the 4K Waveny Park course in New Canaan.
sheltonherald.com
Stamford parade float to feature two teachers of the year
STAMFORD — A float carrying Stamford's teacher of the year has historically been a part of the Stamford Downtown Parade, but this year the float will feature two teachers. Stamford High School science teacher Donna Kaiser, who won the award in 2021, will join this year's winner, Stamford High English and journalism teacher Jon Ringel, atop the float. Kaiser was unable to take part in the parade the year of her victory since the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
connect-bridgeport.com
From the Bench: Losing the Irreplaceable Coach and Friend as Community Mourns Loss of Chris Colombo
Bridgeport High School’s baseball team has been known for finding a way to graduate boatloads of seniors each year and keep winning with their replacements. This coming year, long-time Coach Robert Shields will have to find a replacement for someone he may not be able to replace and for all the wrong reasons.
sheltonherald.com
Veterans Day ceremonies set for Nov. 6 on the Branford Green; parade, memorial services
BRANFORD — Purple Heart recipient Cpl. Jack Dougherty, USMC, the first Marine from Connecticut to be selected as the National Marine of the Year, will headline Branford’s annual Veterans Day celebration, which will take place Sunday, Nov. 6 on the town green. Dougherty will lead the parade, which...
sheltonherald.com
Greenwich schools throw away 28 lbs a day in liquids. Could changing that save the district money?
GREENWICH — New Lebanon School is reducing the amount of trash carried out at lunchtime — and could save the district money in garbage hauling fees — by resuming a waste-reduction program this school year. And there are now extra eyes on the school's efforts as supporters...
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
sheltonherald.com
About 1,400 people weigh in on Norwalk's parks master plan
NORWALK — About 1,400 people have participated in the city's process to gain feedback on the Recreation and Parks Department's master plan. A total of around 100 people gathered in-person and online this month to participate in three-hour workshops that included a presentation from the consultants hired to draft the master plan and group exercises to determine goals for the future of the parks.
darienite.com
Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
onlyinbridgeport.com
For This Ganim An Election To Cement History
Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator
WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
World champion New Rochelle cheerleader dies unexpectedly
According to his obituary, Eric Ortiz was just 30 years old when he died on Saturday.
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
sheltonherald.com
Photos: Echo Hose hosts Fall Festival in Shelton
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Echo Hose hosted a fall festival in Shelton on Saturday. It included more than 20 vendors, touch a truck, music, baked goods and apple cider.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton schools need roof, windows replaced
SHELTON — Renovations at Long Hill School and Mohegan School appear to be on the horizon. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, voted to appoint a Public Improvement Building Committee — a move designed to target long planned work at both the elementary schools. This move...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Hilltop Gas Odors Evacuate Schools
2022-10-24@12:12pm–#Ansonia CT–There is an odor of gas in Ansonia’s hilltop is causing evacuations at Emmet O’Brien and the High School. Gas company on the way. Area fire departments from other towns are assisting Ansonia. This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor:
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
