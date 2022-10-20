ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

sheltonherald.com

Torrington boys soccer tops Ansonia on Senior Night

TORRINGTON – Torrington’s boys soccer team took care of business, 7-1 over Ansonia, Monday on the sort of night that makes coaches nervous. In spite of Ansonia’s 1-11-1 record – or maybe adding to it – pre-game ceremonies in a damp fog were fraught with emotions.
TORRINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Looking Back by George Albano

It was a memorable day for Brien McMahon sophomore cross country runner Kristin Burnham , who captured her first career victory to lead Lady Senators to a sweep of St. Joe’s, Bassick and Stamford. Burnham, in just her fifth varsity meet, finished ahead of the field at the 4K Waveny Park course in New Canaan.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stamford parade float to feature two teachers of the year

STAMFORD — A float carrying Stamford's teacher of the year has historically been a part of the Stamford Downtown Parade, but this year the float will feature two teachers. Stamford High School science teacher Donna Kaiser, who won the award in 2021, will join this year's winner, Stamford High English and journalism teacher Jon Ringel, atop the float. Kaiser was unable to take part in the parade the year of her victory since the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
STAMFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

About 1,400 people weigh in on Norwalk's parks master plan

NORWALK — About 1,400 people have participated in the city's process to gain feedback on the Recreation and Parks Department's master plan. A total of around 100 people gathered in-person and online this month to participate in three-hour workshops that included a presentation from the consultants hired to draft the master plan and group exercises to determine goals for the future of the parks.
NORWALK, CT
darienite.com

Abilis Is Holding a Job Fair for a Variety of Positions on Thursday, Nov 3 — No Appointment Necessary

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Abilis is holding a job fair for prospective employees. Full-time and part-time open positions include management and assistant management roles, day programs, Abilis business and residential roles. — an announcement from Abilis. Some of the current openings are for associate counselors, residential and day programs, supported...
STAMFORD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

For This Ganim An Election To Cement History

Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator

WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Photos: Echo Hose hosts Fall Festival in Shelton

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Echo Hose hosted a fall festival in Shelton on Saturday. It included more than 20 vendors, touch a truck, music, baked goods and apple cider.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton schools need roof, windows replaced

SHELTON — Renovations at Long Hill School and Mohegan School appear to be on the horizon. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, voted to appoint a Public Improvement Building Committee — a move designed to target long planned work at both the elementary schools. This move...
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Hilltop Gas Odors Evacuate Schools

2022-10-24@12:12pm–#Ansonia CT–There is an odor of gas in Ansonia’s hilltop is causing evacuations at Emmet O’Brien and the High School. Gas company on the way. Area fire departments from other towns are assisting Ansonia. This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor:
ANSONIA, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE

