Victim shot at bar on Youngstown’s North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting on the North Side of Youngstown Saturday morning. According to the Youngstown Police Department, the victim was shot at a bar on Logan Avenue around 3 a.m. The victim is in stable condition, according to police. YPD say the shooting is...
Donation drive collecting items for domestic violence victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office is having a donation drive to help victims of domestic violence. Items like bed sheets, pillows and hygiene items are being collected. You can find a full list of items being collected on the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Facebook page.
Bumpy brick road in Youngstown tests patience
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents on North Whitney Avenue in Youngstown have spoken out about the many issues the all-brick street has caused them. They are fed up with the continual damage that has been done to their cars and property over the years. They say the all-brick street has caused problems for the last 40 years. Jay Tarr said his kids don’t even have a place to play.
Several crews sent to 2-story house fire
MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Several fire departments were dispatched to a two story fire Sunday morning. According to a Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Facebook post, Minerva Fire Department went to a home on the 10900 block of Watson Road for a fully involved fire just before 6 a.m.
Dump truck accident leaks fuel onto road
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A dump truck tipped over, leaking fuel, after an accident Monday morning in Hubbard Township. The dump truck was on its side on State Line Road, just north of Ohio Street. It happened a little before 9 a.m. The driver suffered minor injuries and...
Campaign contributions fund Canfield K-9
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local state lawmaker says he’s giving back to the local community, putting some of his campaign contributions to work for the city of Canfield. Representative Al Cutrona handed over a $25,000 check to cover the costs of purchasing and equipping the department’s new dog, which is being trained to sniff out explosives.
Soldier killed identified as New Castle woman
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WKBN) – A soldier killed in a training accident in Pennsylvania has been identified as a woman from New Castle. The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. Shay...
Neighborhood out of water for days after main break
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard Fire Department is advising that one neighborhood has been out of water for days after a main break. According to a Facebook post from the Girard Fire Department, the Parkwood neighborhood is out of water. The mayor’s office confirms this is due to a water main break.
Crews called to industrial fire in Newton Twp.
NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Just before 4 p.m. Monday, firefighters with the Newton Falls Joint Fire District were called out to an industrial fire. It happened on Newton Falls Bailey Road at the American Molded Plastic plant. Smoke poured out of the building while firefighters battled the fire...
Road closes through Wednesday for construction
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Messerly Road will be closed between Shields Road and State Route 62 in Canfield Township. This is due to some necessary culvert replacements. Officials recommend taking State Route 62 to Shields Road. Overnight closure is likely. Work should be finished by Wednesday.
Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley stops in Trumbull County
WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley made a campaign stop in Trumbull County. Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton, Ohio and is the first female candidate for governor in Ohio history. Her opponent is incumbent Mike DeWine. “We lead the country in things...
‘Cars, Cats, Canines’ event raises funds for local shelter
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local auto group and animal shelter partnered up for a car show on Sunday. Flynn Auto Group and Angels for Animals hosted the first-ever Cars, Cats and Canines event to collect donations for a good cause. The two groups have worked together for 25...
Runners lace up to give back to community
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners laced up their sneakers Sunday morning for the sixth annual Youngstown Marathon. The weather was described as perfect for the full and half marathons and 5K race. Not only was the event a great run, but organizers say it’s an opportunity to give back...
People walk to end Alzheimer’s in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, people laced their sneakers up for a good cause — supporting Alzheimer’s research. Thanks to some great weekend weather, the walk was able to return outdoors. Participants walked outside of the Watson and Tressel Training Site at Youngstown State University. The...
$1 million YSU gift prompts naming of atrium
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The atrium at Williamson Hall will be named following a $1 million donation from alumni. Suellen and Mike Weir gave the university a $1 million donation to provide new technology to the Williamson College of Business Administration. The atrium of Williamson Hall will be named...
‘Hard to take showers, flush toilets’: Residents frustrated over water issues
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents of a local neighborhood say for weeks they’ve been dealing with sporadic water outages that come without warning. Girard Mayor Jim Melfi says he understands it’s a major inconvenience but the project the issues are stemming from will make service better in the future.
New barber station celebrates generational legacy
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A new barber station has opened at Salon Roberta in Girard. Alexandra Vince’s great-grandfather and great-uncle were barbers in the Valley. All together, they had a combined 100 years of experience. Vince’s new station has one of their original chairs and certifications from 1960....
Austintown Elementary School – Mrs. Barber – 1st Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Barber, a 1st grade teacher at Austintown Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
All-inclusive trick or treat at Canfield Fairgrounds
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids of all abilities were able to trick-or-treat at the Canfield Fairgrounds on Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Miss Dana Diamond’s All Inclusive Trick or Treat. The event has grown each year. It gives families with kids with special needs a...
Senate candidate Tim Ryan holds rally in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Democrat Senate candidate Tim Ryan embarked on a tour of Ohio and make a stop in his hometown of Niles to talk with Valley Locals. Attendees greeted Ryan with cheers of his slogan, “Workers First” as he arrived. He shared his personal commitment...
