Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Oil Rich In Cannabinoids: Biotech Co. Gets U.S. Patent For Novel Extraction Process Using High Heat & Cannabis Smoke
Biotech company Real Isolates confirmed Monday it has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a novel method used to extract cannabinoids and other compounds from cannabis smoke. The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said that by using this method, the extracted oil is rich in common and rare cannabinoids, allowing for the creation of a new category of oral, topical, and inhaled marijuana products.
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Fortune
If you’re not focusing on customer experience in digital transformation, you’re losing value
MIT research scientists created a digital transformation playbook to capture digital value.
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus.
hcplive.com
Guselkumab Efficacy Consistent Across Subpopulations, Aligns with Previous Trials
The recent GUIDE study examined the efficacy of guselkumab for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, finding it consistent with previous trials. In the GUIDE study, results were consistent with previous trials on the efficacy of guselkumab for adults with plaque psoriasis, with the rate of super responders (SRes) being reported as higher for patients with a shorter disease duration.
hcplive.com
How Likely Is A Vaccine for Acne?
Christopher Bunick, MD, discusses the future progress of acne management—including a potential mRNA vaccine current in development. As Christopher Bunick, MD, PhD, discussed with HCPLive during the 2022 Fall Clinical Dermatology Meeting this week, the present-day field of acne vulgaris medicine and research is thriving—despite competing for headlines with essentially every other field of chronic skin disease today.
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Upadacitinib for Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis
The sixth indication for the JAK inhbitior from AbbVie makes it the first in class approved for both nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved once-daily oral 15 mg upadacitinib (RINVOQ) for the the treatment of adults with difficult-to-treat active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).
hcplive.com
Rocatinlimab Significantly Improves Atopic Dermatitis Severity Over 36 Weeks
The novel OX40 inhibitor showed significant efficacy in 4 different doses versus placebo in Fall Clinical Dermatology data. Subcutaneous investigative monoclonal antibody rocatinlimab was associated with significant and long-term skin clearance versus placebo in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, according to new data. In results from a 56-week clinical trial...
hcplive.com
ACG Research Supports Efficacy of FMT for IBD
The study results are consistent with previous meta-analyses that show the efficacy of FMT in patients with IBD compared to placebo. The continued use of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) to treat patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is supported by ongoing research. A team, led by Murtaza Hussain, MD, Hurley...
hcplive.com
Baricitinib Has Reinvigorated Patients with Alopecia Areata
Brett King, MD, PhD, discusses the newly available JAK inhibitor—the first systemic therapy approved for the hair-loss condition. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral baricitinib (Olumiant) for the treatment of severe alopecia aerata in adult patients in June, making the JAK inhibitor the first systemic therapy indicated for the common hair-loss disorder.
hcplive.com
Personalized Treatment for Patients with ASCVD
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: One of the questions we had for you, Dr Busch, what is your approach to treatment goals? How do you personalize it for the individual patient versus following the guidelines with the same rules for everybody?. Robert Busch, MD: American College of Endocrinology...
hcplive.com
Atopic Dermatitis on Head, Face, Neck and Hands Linked to Worsened Quality of Life
Data from the ongoing TARGET-DERM AM observational study show patients with more exposed disease have generally worse severity and challenges linked to quality of life. Head, neck, face and hand involvement is associated with more significantly impacted health-related quality of life among patients with atopic dermatitis, according to findings from a cross-sectional analysis.
