ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
pdxfoodpress.com

Coral Club Tiki Bar to Open November 5 in Downtown Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. – October 24, 2022 – On Saturday, November 5, Coral Club will become the next in a long line of legendary tiki bars of the Pacific Northwest. Coral Club is an intimate hideaway in the heart of downtown Vancouver that pays homage to the area’s rich modern primitive heritage and will feature meticulously hand-crafted exotic cocktails and savory Polynesian Pop cuisine with a regional flair.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
bestclassicbands.com

The Who Hits Back in Portland, October 2022—Replacing Chaos with Dignity

When Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey strolled nonchalantly onto the stage at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center the evening of Oct. 20, 2022, it seemed as though the two surviving members of The Who would be letting the orchestra and band of nearly 50 musicians behind them do the heavy lifting. It has been 40 years since The Who announced their farewell from the concert stage. The frenetic chaos of the band had been forever lost when Keith Moon died four years earlier. Townshend was exhausted, addicted and creatively spent, and Daltrey had admitted that “it would be a relief when it was all over.”
PORTLAND, OR
soundandvision.com

The Mystery of 96.7 MHz

The year is 2017. You are in Portland, or at least in the general vicinity. It is late at night. You are driving down a dark road. You turn on your radio, and happen to tune to 96.7 MHz on the FM dial. What you hear is something you've never heard on the radio. Something strange is going on, something very strange.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals

The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
LA CENTER, WA
opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
PORTLAND, OR
titantribune.org

Fire in the Distance and Smoke on the Rise: The Nakia Creek Fire

The fire season is the season when it rains ashes, the sun looks a hazy orange, and there’s a dystopian landscape from fog and smoke. This year it has struck again, but, a bit closer to home. In the past few years, several fires in Oregon have had notable effects. Past fires include the Eagle Creek Fire and the Almeda Fire. Even fires from California have caused major smoke and ash to sweep into Vancouver. This year, in Clark County the fire posed a similar yet different threat.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business

After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
The Oregonian

Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile

Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
HILLSBORO, OR
Gresham Outlook

Todd 'Mr. Gresham' Kirnan celebrates 50th birthday

Kirnan enjoys milestone celebration surrounded by friends, smiles and treats.The most famous man in Gresham celebrated a milestone birthday in style — surrounded by loved ones, smiles and sunshine. Todd Kirnan, aka "Mr. Gresham," immortalized in bronze in downtown Gresham, enjoyed a community-wide party for his 50th birthday Sunday, Oct. 23, at McMenamin's Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Todd held court around a roaring fire pit near the Little Red Shed, regaling his partygoers with tales and stories. He did impersonations of his favorite wrestlers, talked sports and his beloved Blazers, and recalled his favorite concerts through the...
GRESHAM, OR
idesignarch.com

Charming Studio Apartment in a Tiny Backyard House

This cozy little house in Portland, Oregon is a garage-turned studio apartment. The charming tiny house is set back from the road and is used as a guest house. The renovated studio is approximately 250 sq. ft. with high ceilings. It has a queen bed, compact kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital

Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy