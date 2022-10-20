Read full article on original website
pdxfoodpress.com
Coral Club Tiki Bar to Open November 5 in Downtown Vancouver, Washington
VANCOUVER, Wash. – October 24, 2022 – On Saturday, November 5, Coral Club will become the next in a long line of legendary tiki bars of the Pacific Northwest. Coral Club is an intimate hideaway in the heart of downtown Vancouver that pays homage to the area’s rich modern primitive heritage and will feature meticulously hand-crafted exotic cocktails and savory Polynesian Pop cuisine with a regional flair.
Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
bestclassicbands.com
The Who Hits Back in Portland, October 2022—Replacing Chaos with Dignity
When Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey strolled nonchalantly onto the stage at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center the evening of Oct. 20, 2022, it seemed as though the two surviving members of The Who would be letting the orchestra and band of nearly 50 musicians behind them do the heavy lifting. It has been 40 years since The Who announced their farewell from the concert stage. The frenetic chaos of the band had been forever lost when Keith Moon died four years earlier. Townshend was exhausted, addicted and creatively spent, and Daltrey had admitted that “it would be a relief when it was all over.”
soundandvision.com
The Mystery of 96.7 MHz
The year is 2017. You are in Portland, or at least in the general vicinity. It is late at night. You are driving down a dark road. You turn on your radio, and happen to tune to 96.7 MHz on the FM dial. What you hear is something you've never heard on the radio. Something strange is going on, something very strange.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings adds Miller’s Home Center stores and manufacturing facilities
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family- owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has agreed in principle to acquire Miller’s Home Center, with four locations in Baker City and La Grande, Oregon. “As part of our strategic growth initiative and our commitment...
Six of Portland’s oldest restaurants, and what they offer
From seafood to steakhouses, here are six of Portland's oldest restaurants.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals
The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
Pacific Crest Trail runner found dead at bottom of 80-foot cliff
Officials recovered the body of a 33-year-old Camas, Wash. man that was reported missing on Friday after he reportedly went trail running on the Pacific Crest Trail.
opb.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
titantribune.org
Fire in the Distance and Smoke on the Rise: The Nakia Creek Fire
The fire season is the season when it rains ashes, the sun looks a hazy orange, and there’s a dystopian landscape from fog and smoke. This year it has struck again, but, a bit closer to home. In the past few years, several fires in Oregon have had notable effects. Past fires include the Eagle Creek Fire and the Almeda Fire. Even fires from California have caused major smoke and ash to sweep into Vancouver. This year, in Clark County the fire posed a similar yet different threat.
thereflector.com
Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business
After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile
Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
Todd 'Mr. Gresham' Kirnan celebrates 50th birthday
Kirnan enjoys milestone celebration surrounded by friends, smiles and treats.The most famous man in Gresham celebrated a milestone birthday in style — surrounded by loved ones, smiles and sunshine. Todd Kirnan, aka "Mr. Gresham," immortalized in bronze in downtown Gresham, enjoyed a community-wide party for his 50th birthday Sunday, Oct. 23, at McMenamin's Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St. Todd held court around a roaring fire pit near the Little Red Shed, regaling his partygoers with tales and stories. He did impersonations of his favorite wrestlers, talked sports and his beloved Blazers, and recalled his favorite concerts through the...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store
A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.
idesignarch.com
Charming Studio Apartment in a Tiny Backyard House
This cozy little house in Portland, Oregon is a garage-turned studio apartment. The charming tiny house is set back from the road and is used as a guest house. The renovated studio is approximately 250 sq. ft. with high ceilings. It has a queen bed, compact kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer.
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!
alligator with open mouthBalaji Malliswamy/Unsplash. Have you ever seen an alligator get handcuffed? The pictures of a cuffed gator are hilarious, and I recently saw some circulating on social media.
kezi.com
Oregon Humane Society opens Community Veterinary Hospital
Portland, Ore.– For pet-owners who are having a tough time booking a vet appointment, there's a new solution. The Oregon Humane Society is finalizing construction on the largest expansion of programs and services in its 154-year history. The project, called New Road Ahead, began in March 2021 and includes...
