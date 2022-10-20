Read full article on original website
My Fox 8
PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
My Fox 8
Sweet Puddin is looking for a home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cat is on the hunt for the perfect home. Puddin lost the home she lived in for seven years. She didn’t adjust to apartment life with three big dogs and had been much happier when she had space to get away from them!
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Blind Tiger shuts down, replaced by new music venue Hangar 1819
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blind Tiger is no longer in business on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. Instead, a new sign reading Hangar 1819 hangs outside the building. FOX8 spoke to the new owner about the vision for the business. He shared he is finalizing details for leasing the space this week and once […]
WCNC
Couple ties the knot at North Carolina barbecue festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule
Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
2 new movies filming in North Carolina with combined budgets of $30 million
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
Randleman community holds benefit in honor of Katie Bishop, who was killed by her roommate
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A community came together in Randleman to show love and support for family and friends of Katie Bishop. Bishop was killed a week and a half ago in her apartment and found stabbed to death in her bedroom closet. “It’s just a tragedy that she’s just...
rhinotimes.com
Inmate In Guilford County’s Greensboro Jail Found Unresponsive And Later Dies
On Thursday morning, Oct. 20, an inmate being held in the large Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – which runs Guilford County’s two jails – the inmate suffered a “medical emergency.”
WXII 12
City of Greensboro collecting loose leaves, here's when to expect curbside pickup
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thecity of Greensboro loose leaf collection program is set to begin Nov. 7, according to city officials. The move is an effort to clean out roads and walkways. Officials said they have scheduled two collection periods. Leaves that are curbside by Nov. 7 will be picked...
Greensboro honors fallen firefighters, daughter of Rick Murrell shares emotion after losing her father
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department honored its fallen firefighters Saturday. This is the second annual memorial the department has held at Green Hill Cemetery. "Each firefighter on that list has left a lasting legacy," Fire Chief Jim Robinson said. The memorial had speakers take turns at the...
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
Mount Airy News
County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback
The Ottenweller Building located on Technology Lane in Mount Airy was previously home to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. The county previously approved funds to renovated the Ottenweller space to accommodate YVEDDI, but the commissioners were notified this funding could not move forward. County Manager Chris Knopf said the county will still seek to help YVEDDI relocate to a space better suited to their needs. for renovations to be made to the building that would allow her nonprofit to move from the L. H. Jones Family Resource Center to the Ottenweller Building.
Statesville Record & Landmark
World class performers: Thumbpickers Convention welcomes top musicians to Iredell Arts Council
Clay Lunsford has a message about the upcoming North Carolina Thumbpickers Convention. “If you’re looking for good music, you will not be disappointed,” Lunsford, who served as president of the group, said. “We will have world class performers.”. Lunsford’s group, called Clay Lunsford and Friends, along with...
2 suffer burns in Greensboro house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are suffering from burn-related injuries due to a house fire on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. Firefighters came to the 4000 block of Donegal Drive after getting a report of a structure fire. Two adults were injured in the fire and are suffering from burns. The severity […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
