PORTAGE COUNTY – Officials have identified a body found in the Portage County town of Belmont. “On Monday October 24, 2022, Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz confirmed the identity of the deceased individual located in the Township of Belmont on September 22, 2022. Through the use of a forensic dentist and dental records the deceased individual was identified as 41-year-old Bruce Vossekuil of Wisconsin Rapids,” an Oct. 24 release from Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas stated.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO