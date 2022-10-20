ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Body identified

PORTAGE COUNTY – Officials have identified a body found in the Portage County town of Belmont. “On Monday October 24, 2022, Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz confirmed the identity of the deceased individual located in the Township of Belmont on September 22, 2022. Through the use of a forensic dentist and dental records the deceased individual was identified as 41-year-old Bruce Vossekuil of Wisconsin Rapids,” an Oct. 24 release from Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas stated.
Becoming a role model

PLOVER – On Oct. 19, Plover’s RRD, formerly RR Donnelley, received the State of Wisconsin Exemplary Business Award. The Wisconsin DWD’s vocational rehab division (DVR) presented the company with the honor for its commitment to recognizing the employment needs of those with disabilities. October is National Disability...
PLOVER, WI

