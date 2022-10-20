ARC awards $47 million; largest funding yet

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – This week, ARC awarded nearly $47 million to 52 projects in 181 counties, its largest award yet.

Workforce WV statewide virtual job fair for the month of November

The money was made available through its POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative . This is the largest single POWER awards package to date since the initiative launched in 2015.

ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin made the award announcement with ARC 2022 States’ Co-Chair Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, and Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania during a press conference at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, in advance of ARC’s 2022 Annual Conference .

“Our coal-impacted communities are a vital part of Appalachia’s 13 states and 423 counties—when our coal communities thrive, our entire region is uplifted.”

ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin
West Virginia, Ohio families sue Amazon for allegedly selling product that led to 2 teens’ deaths by suicide

Including this award package, ARC has invested nearly $366.6 million in 447 projects impacting 360 coal-impacted counties since POWER was established in 2015.

WVNS

More than $600,000 supporting mine safety in WV announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – More than $600,000 dollars of funding for mine safety in West Virginia was announced October 19, 2022. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $671,530 to support mine safety, emergency training, and miners’ rights awareness in West Virginia today. “For generations, our coal miners have helped keep the lights […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

1.2 million announced for Justice Assistance Grant

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, October 24, 2022, that he has awarded $1,204,534 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds to thirty-nine projects statewide. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies with specific programs designed to improve the criminal justice system. Our local […]
WYOMING STATE
WVNS

Powerball at $580 million for Saturday’s drawing

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Saturday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $580 million, with a cash value of $278.2 million. This makes it the 10th largest Powerball jackpot of all time. This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the January 5 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Appalachian Giveaway to offer “free shopping” on October 29

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV — (WVNS)– The Appalachian Giveaway, a “free shopping” event, will offer free presonal and household items, toys and small appliances. Lisa Harrah, who organized the event, reported on Friday, October 21, 2022, that Penny Seymour Ministries of Ashland, Va., is supplying the items. During a time of record inflation and rising food […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia red meat production rise from last year

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Services reports today, October 24, 2022 a significant increase in commercial red meat production for the state of West Virginia compared to September 2021. Commercial red meat production during September 2022 totaled 1,100,000 pounds, a twelve percent increase from September 2021. Commercial red meat is the carcass […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire

UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank Giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Jason Lewis Johnson, 49, of South Charleston, admitted to selling 6.7 grams of methamphetamine on February 4, 2022 to an undercover officer in South Charleston. He then later admitted on February 14, 2022 to selling the […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Woman pleaded guilty for selling methamphetamine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pled guilty to possessing over 5 grams of methamphetamine. Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. On February 7, 2022, Vass sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home in Beckley. Vass further […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVU Tech hosts GLAM Night Out event

WVU Tech hosts its GLAM Night Out fashion show on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Resort at Glade Springs. This show, created by Director of University Relations Jen Wood, focuses on textiles and apparel from around the region. WVU Tech Athletic Director Kenny Howell said this is a different way to raise money than […]
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
LOUISIANA STATE
WVNS

River Road in Ronceverte closed due to accident

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch report today, October 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30p.m. a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident. One car has been reported to be flipped on its roof causing the road to be closed. Deputies are on scene and have reported no known injuries. River Road remains closed […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Third bridge deck replacement to start on I-77 this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority (WVPA) is continuing construction on the turnpike near Ghent this weekend. The WVPA will begin construction on the third of three Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Ghent. The construction will begin at 6 P.M. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The bridge deck […]
GHENT, WV
