ARC awards $47 million; largest funding yet

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – This week, ARC awarded nearly $47 million to 52 projects in 181 counties, its largest award yet.

The money was made available through its POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative . This is the largest single POWER awards package to date since the initiative launched in 2015.

ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin made the award announcement with ARC 2022 States’ Co-Chair Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, and Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania during a press conference at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, in advance of ARC’s 2022 Annual Conference .

“Our coal-impacted communities are a vital part of Appalachia’s 13 states and 423 counties—when our coal communities thrive, our entire region is uplifted.” ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin

Including this award package, ARC has invested nearly $366.6 million in 447 projects impacting 360 coal-impacted counties since POWER was established in 2015.

