Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks 24 homicides in 24 days in October
Two men are dead following a shooting near 38th and meridian on Indy's near north side. Just before 5 in the morning, sleeping residents at the Enclave at Meridian apartments were startled by the sound of gunfire. Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks …. Two men are dead following...
Fox 59
Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting
A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. More need for at-home help. Amid...
Fox 59
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it. Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping …. Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. More...
Fox 59
Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side
Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side. Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting …. Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to...
Fox 59
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines.
Fox 59
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown
A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to …. A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 23, 2022. Daily 3 Daily...
Fox 59
Larry ‘The Can Man’ Van Ness dies at 75
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man affectionately known across central Indiana as the Can Man has died from injuries sustained in a car collision. After nearly three weeks in the hospital, Anderson, Indiana man Larry Van Ness, otherwise known as the can man, has died. Van Ness was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a roadway on Oct. 2. He was 75.
Fox 59
Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County
State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll …. State Police...
Fox 59
Irvington Halloween display theft
A circus-themed Halloween display has turned into a real-life carnival of crime for one Irvington homeowner, and he’s now modified his decorations to include a message to the thieves that stole his props. Irvington Halloween display theft. A circus-themed Halloween display has turned into a real-life carnival of crime...
Fox 59
New Castle man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man died over the weekend after his motorcycle flipped off of the roadway. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New Castle EMS drove by the motorcycle crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday while en route to another call. The crash had occurred sometime earlier.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Indiana Senate candidates debate
We're taking a look at the recent debate for U.S. Senate, and showing how you can be a part of our upcoming "IN Focus: Senate Race 2022" forum. We're taking a look at the recent debate for U.S. Senate, and showing how you can be a part of our upcoming "IN Focus: Senate Race 2022" forum.
Fox 59
VonnegutFest celebrates author’s 100th birthday
INDIANAPOLIS – The Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library is celebrating the author’s 100th birthday with VonnegutFest, starting on November 3rd. Founder and CEO of the museum Julia Whitehead stopped by our morning show to talk about all the events planned to honor the Indianapolis-born writer.
Fox 59
Stretch of 70s underway; cooler changes arrive midweek
If you love the weather that we had on Saturday, then today’s weather is going to be a treat! On Saturday, the temperatures in Indianapolis climbed to 78-degrees. Central Indiana will see a mix of sun and clouds this morning with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today will rebound near the 80-degrees.
Fox 59
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss Pence comments, Senate debate, this week’s top stories
INDIANAPOLIS – What do Indiana’s political insiders think about former Vice President Mike Pence’s comments on the 2024 campaign? What are their thoughts on the recent debate for U.S. Senate?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy, and Indystar columnist James Briggs...
Fox 59
Much-needed rainfall is on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – After a mild start with temperatures in the 50s, we are warming back up into the upper 70s for another day. The fall-like temperatures return behind our next shower chances. Warm, dry Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under...
Fox 59
No new weather records expected for today
INDIANAPOLIS – With highs in the 70s this afternoon, temperature records will remain intact for another year. Rainfall is also expected this afternoon but not enough to shatter any records. October 25 Almanac. Record high temperature: 82° (1963) Record low temperature: 25° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.54″ (1991)...
Fox 59
Pattern change! Elusive cool & rainy weather to arrive Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis has been held to a total of 0.09″ of precipitation through the month of October with 100% of the state facing at least predrought conditions. With very little rain over the past several weeks, Indiana is facing widespread abnormally dry conditions. It’s the first time this year in fact, that the ENTIRE state is under at least abnormally dry conditions per the US Drought Monitor.
Fox 59
Diwali Festival 2022: How to celebrate!
INDIANAPOLIS- Diwali is a multi-day festival celebrated by multiple faiths, including the Hindu Religion. It’s known as the “Festival of Lights, “and is celebrated in homes and the Mandir, Hindu place of worship. Baps volunteers, Neha Patel and Hiren Patel, spoke to the FOX59 Morning Team Monday...
Comments / 0