11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: I-10 widening / Beignet Baton Rouge / Sports betting spike
Other options: A local group pushing the state to reconsider its plan to widen Interstate 10 from La. 415 to Essen Lane is holding a town hall-style meeting at the Main Library on Goodwood at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss alternative options that could reduce Baton Rouge-area traffic. The group, headed by architect Coleman Brown who chairs the infrastructure committee of the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge, says other options could alleviate traffic delays while saving the state money and drivers years of dealing with roadwork. Read about Brown’s efforts from a recent Daily Report.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Dallas-based Tap Innovations tops LSU 100 rankings
Dallas-based Tap Innovations has been named the fastest-growing company owned or led by an LSU alumnus. LSU announced its annual LSU 100 rankings this afternoon. Hosted by LSU Executive Education, LSU 100 is a competitive program that recognizes the 100 fastest-growing alumni-owned or -led businesses in the world, as determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Shell, Huntsman, Georgia-Pacific seeking new ITEP exemptions
Shell Chemical’s planned $512 million lubricant plant at its existing facility in Geismar headlines the Capital Region projects seeking Industrial Tax Exemption Program relief from local property taxes. The exemption, if granted, is expected to be worth about $6.3 million the first year. The project is expected to create...
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
WDSU
Baton Rouge Police arrest third person in shooting off of Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge police announced they arrested 22-year-old Jaicedric Williams and charged him with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon. Williams is the third person that has been arrested in connection to the incident. Williams was arrested by U.S Marshalls...
wbrz.com
Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
‘It’s illegal:’ State Archaeologist urges people not to steal pieces of old ferry boat found along Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Almost two weeks ago WAFB first showed you video of what remains of an early Baton Rouge ferry boat called the S.S. Brookhill, which has washed onto shore because of how low the Mississippi River is. The story has since been shared across the world,...
wbrz.com
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. No more details are immediately available.
brproud.com
Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
Louisiana pastor admits to defrauding his church, his parishoners and a school of nearly $900,000
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known Baptist minister in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than 30 years has admitted defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his congregations and a charter school of almost $900,000. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey, the Rev. Charles Southall III,...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Baton Rouge Business Report
YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location
YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location. Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting at apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person is hurt after gunfire broke out at an apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened at an apartment complex on West Roosevelt Street, not far from Highland Road. Social media posts claimed one person was...
Woman failed to yield on La. highway, struck and killed Thursday
As she entered the intersection, she failed to yield to traffic and was struck by an oncoming Mack Truck.
brproud.com
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
wbrz.com
Person dead after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Florida Boulevard Thursday morning, sources told WBRZ. The crash happened around 10:45 a.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies confirmed the victim died later that same day.
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
wbrz.com
Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries.
