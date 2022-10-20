Other options: A local group pushing the state to reconsider its plan to widen Interstate 10 from La. 415 to Essen Lane is holding a town hall-style meeting at the Main Library on Goodwood at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss alternative options that could reduce Baton Rouge-area traffic. The group, headed by architect Coleman Brown who chairs the infrastructure committee of the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge, says other options could alleviate traffic delays while saving the state money and drivers years of dealing with roadwork. Read about Brown’s efforts from a recent Daily Report.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO