Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: I-10 widening / Beignet Baton Rouge / Sports betting spike

Other options: A local group pushing the state to reconsider its plan to widen Interstate 10 from La. 415 to Essen Lane is holding a town hall-style meeting at the Main Library on Goodwood at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss alternative options that could reduce Baton Rouge-area traffic. The group, headed by architect Coleman Brown who chairs the infrastructure committee of the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge, says other options could alleviate traffic delays while saving the state money and drivers years of dealing with roadwork. Read about Brown’s efforts from a recent Daily Report.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Dallas-based Tap Innovations tops LSU 100 rankings

Dallas-based Tap Innovations has been named the fastest-growing company owned or led by an LSU alumnus. LSU announced its annual LSU 100 rankings this afternoon. Hosted by LSU Executive Education, LSU 100 is a competitive program that recognizes the 100 fastest-growing alumni-owned or -led businesses in the world, as determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Shell, Huntsman, Georgia-Pacific seeking new ITEP exemptions

Shell Chemical’s planned $512 million lubricant plant at its existing facility in Geismar headlines the Capital Region projects seeking Industrial Tax Exemption Program relief from local property taxes. The exemption, if granted, is expected to be worth about $6.3 million the first year. The project is expected to create...
GEISMAR, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location

YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location. Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA

