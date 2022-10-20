Read full article on original website
WAFLA, Stanford To Look At Outcomes For H-2A Workers
Last week, WAFLA announced it is working with Stanford University to research the economic and social outcomes for farmworkers who migrate from Mexico. In this pilot project, Stanford researchers will speak with and compare the experiences of farmworkers who remain in Mexico and those who participate in the H-2A program via WAFLA. Scott Dilley with WAFLA said this study is unique and one of a kind.
Despite Projections, ‘New’ Study Claims WA CARES Act Now Solvent
This summer, after an extensive evaluation of Washington state's controversial CARES Act, or long-term care insurance plan, it was found to be insolvent even before it began. Now, new state study claims CARES Act is solvent, or able to provide money for intended uses. In June, the Washington Policy Center...
Poll: Inslee Job Approval Rating Essentially Unchanged
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington voters haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how Governor Jay Inslee does his job. According to the latest WA Poll, Inslee has a net job approval of minus two. That remains unchanged from a similar poll done in July. More than 700 registered voters responded to the poll. Forty-six-percent approved of the job Inslee is doing, 48-percent disapproved and six-percent said they weren't sure.
Governor Names City of Pasco’s Mike Gonzalez to Hispanic Affairs Commission
City of Pasco Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez has been appointed to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs by Governor Jay Inslee. According to a press release on the City of Pasco's website:. The Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created by a Governor’s Executive Order and established...
Wolf From Horseshoe Pack Killed Friday
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife trapped and killed a wolf from the Horseshoe Pack on Friday. The wolf, an uncollared, non-breeding adult male, was found where previous depredations occurred. ODFW said despite non-lethal measures in place including camping with their cattle and hazing, this landowner had experienced repeated...
5 Washington State Sneaky Speed Traps You Should Avoid
If you're planning a road trip through Washington State, beware - there are plenty of speed traps set up to catch unwary drivers. Here are the top 5 places you'll need to slow it down. As I came out of Cle Elum yesterday, there sat a Washington State Patrol cruiser....
Can You Name the 2 Longest Rivers in Washington State?
Can You Name The Longest Rivers In Washington State?. Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful rivers in the country. From the rushing waters of the Columbia River to the calm and serene waters of the Snake River, there is a river for everyone in Washington State.
Exciting Tri-Cities Premiere Coffee Bar Opens to Delighted Crowd in Pasco
There's a new coffee bar ready to take Tri-Cities by storm. Swigg Coffee Bar held its grand opening to a ready audience in Pasco on Friday. The Tri-Cities newest coffee sensation is located at 4845 Broadmoor Boulevard. The best our Tri-Cities has to offer you! Freshly roasted beans, homemade baked...
