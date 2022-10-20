Last week, WAFLA announced it is working with Stanford University to research the economic and social outcomes for farmworkers who migrate from Mexico. In this pilot project, Stanford researchers will speak with and compare the experiences of farmworkers who remain in Mexico and those who participate in the H-2A program via WAFLA. Scott Dilley with WAFLA said this study is unique and one of a kind.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO