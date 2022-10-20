Read full article on original website
Yankees: 5 potential managerial replacements for Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees made it to the ALCS but it was still not a good season for them after their tumble in the second half of the regular season and not even getting to the World Series, let alone winning it. There is a lot of blame to go...
MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning
With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Houston Chronicle
Bob Costas has very strong words on Astros' dominance over Yankees
The Houston Astros have been downright dominant this postseason, something the New York Yankees should be used to by this point. Houston, which eliminated the Yankees in their previous three postseason meetings, is one win away from securing an ALCS sweep after a sixth straight victory to start the playoffs. The Astros won Game 3 in New York by a score of 5-0 on Saturday, as the Yankees were held to just one hit through the first 8 ⅔ innings.
Phillies, Padres combine for wild first inning not seen in playoffs in 90 years
The Phillies and Padres combined for a wild first inning in game four of the NLCS, one not seen in the playoffs in 90 years after both starters were chased.
NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to seal their ticket to the World Series as they face the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Phillies Game 5 prediction and pick. The Phillies...
Ex-Yankees, Mets heading to Phillies-Astros World Series
Stars, they’re just like us. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will watch the 2022 World Series the same way you will: at home, on television. The Yankees lost to the Astros, 6-5, on Sunday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees: Brian Cashman should be on hot seat as well
A great deal of blame for the New York Yankees early departure from the postseason has fallen at the feet of manager Aaron Boone. It is understandable; after all, he is the one deciding who plays and which pitchers are coming into the game from the bullpen. His inconsistent lineups in the postseason, where he had eight different starting lineups in nine games, with three different players starting at short, did not help either.
Phillies World Series Game 4 could be a record-breaking ticket
The Phillies World Series Game 4 could be the hottest ticket in baseball in a long time with Philadelphia going all out for the chance to win a title. The city of Philadelphia is hyped for the World Series and there’s data to prove it. Tickets for the series...
Phillies advance to World Series after beating Padres in NLCS Game 5 (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Phillies are returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after beating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will face the Astros in the Fall Classic after Houston completed...
