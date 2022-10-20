A great deal of blame for the New York Yankees early departure from the postseason has fallen at the feet of manager Aaron Boone. It is understandable; after all, he is the one deciding who plays and which pitchers are coming into the game from the bullpen. His inconsistent lineups in the postseason, where he had eight different starting lineups in nine games, with three different players starting at short, did not help either.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO