ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Grandpa Builds Secret Library That You Have to Walk Through a Narnia Wardrobe To Get To

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067yGg_0igoY7tH00

Um, we need this in our lives.

Ever wondered if your home has secret rooms? Maybe little doors - such as in Alice in Wonderland - that would lead you to an Alice in Wonderland themed-bathroom? Or a secret library, such as inside an old castle, where you would press a button - or remove a fake book from the shelf - to release the lever for the shelf to open.

It certainly would be cool to have one. This Instagram account of @prominentaestetics.yyc shares a video of a grandpa who actually has a secret library in his home, where you have to enter through a special path.

WATCH THE VIDEO

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's perfect! I always wanted to go through a closet - or a wardrobe - to end up in like a different dimension - but finding a library on the other side is pretty cool too.

It is quite massive and unexpected. The wardrobe looks like a regular vintage wardrobe to me, which probably was. It seems like he just removed the back of the wardrobe and placed it right by the door to the "secret room" to make it secretive! He could have also built it, hard to tell.

Looks cool either way!

Such a smart move! If you have many rooms in your home you don't want others to know about, or if you just want some alone time, this is definitely a good way of hiding them. Even better, if the wardrobe locks from the inside, so nobody from the outside can enter. That's what I would do if I wanted to escape my in-laws - just kidding!

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’

I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.
12tomatoes.com

Woman Finally Discovers Why Her Bathroom Wall Is “Bleeding”

We have all heard the old saying about talking walls, right? This story puts a whole new spin on that cliche, though. We are willing to bet that this owner wishes that the walls could actually talk so that they could share one key piece of information. Why on earth are they oozing blood? This TikTok user resides in California and they have been offering a chronicle of the strange ooze.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
271
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy