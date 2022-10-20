Alvin Kamara, Kyler Murray Odds and Player Props for Cardinals vs. Saints in Week 7

The Saints running back and Cardinals quarterback have intriguing prop bets for Week 7.

The Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints for this week’s " Thursday Night Football ." Both teams enter with losing records (2-4) and will be looking to change their luck. Arizona is favored at home by a mere -1.5 and the game total is set at 44.5. Want to get in on the action? Here are some player props worth considering.

Alvin Kamara over 33.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Saints hope to have Chris Olave back for Thursday night, but will be without Michael Thomas or Jarvis Landry. That leaves plenty of opportunity for Kamara, who has only exceeded this prop once in four games played this season, but looked fully healthy for the past two contests. Kamara’s receiving abilities should be utilized vs. an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 7.76 yards per target (most in NFL) and an 84 percent catch rate to opposing running backs. Kamara has seen 15 targets across his last two contests.

Kyler Murray over 1.5 passing TDs (-105)

Murray will have DeAndre Hopkins back, Rondale Moore is settling into the role of slot receiver, Zach Ertz will likely continue to see red-zone targets after commanding a 41 percent share all season, and new acquisition Robbie Anderson could jump in for a big play, too, so I like this play for Murray. He’s only exceeded this prop twice this year, but the Saints have surrendered seven passing TDs across the past three contests, and they will be without top cornerback Marshawn Lattimore once again.

Zach Ertz anytime TD (+190)

Yes, I know the Saints haven’t surrendered a TD to the TE position all year, but do you know what that means? They’re due. Ertz has a whopping 41 percent red-zone target share, and he will be the receiver on the field that has had the most recent chemistry with Murray now that Marquise Brown is out with a foot injury.