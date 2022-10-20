ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin Kamara, Kyler Murray Odds and Player Props for Cardinals vs. Saints in Week 7

By Jennifer Piacenti
 4 days ago

The Saints running back and Cardinals quarterback have intriguing prop bets for Week 7.

The Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints for this week’s " Thursday Night Football ." Both teams enter with losing records (2-4) and will be looking to change their luck. Arizona is favored at home by a mere -1.5 and the game total is set at 44.5. Want to get in on the action? Here are some player props worth considering.

Alvin Kamara over 33.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Saints hope to have Chris Olave back for Thursday night, but will be without Michael Thomas or Jarvis Landry. That leaves plenty of opportunity for Kamara, who has only exceeded this prop once in four games played this season, but looked fully healthy for the past two contests. Kamara’s receiving abilities should be utilized vs. an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed 7.76 yards per target (most in NFL) and an 84 percent catch rate to opposing running backs. Kamara has seen 15 targets across his last two contests.

Kyler Murray over 1.5 passing TDs (-105)

Murray will have DeAndre Hopkins back, Rondale Moore is settling into the role of slot receiver, Zach Ertz will likely continue to see red-zone targets after commanding a 41 percent share all season, and new acquisition Robbie Anderson could jump in for a big play, too, so I like this play for Murray. He’s only exceeded this prop twice this year, but the Saints have surrendered seven passing TDs across the past three contests, and they will be without top cornerback Marshawn Lattimore once again.

Zach Ertz anytime TD (+190)

Yes, I know the Saints haven’t surrendered a TD to the TE position all year, but do you know what that means? They’re due. Ertz has a whopping 41 percent red-zone target share, and he will be the receiver on the field that has had the most recent chemistry with Murray now that Marquise Brown is out with a foot injury.

Related
The Spun

Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News

A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Look: Bailey Zappe Sideline Video Goes Viral During MNF

The New England Patriots benched quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter of Monday Night Football in favor of Bailey Zappe.  Since then, Zappe has led the Patriots on two touchdown drives, but the Patriots' quarterback appears to have gone viral for a much different reason ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

