ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZG1f7_0igoXem600

Zion Williamson's mom reacted to his first game back, telling the Pelicans superstar that he still needs to improve.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Zion Williamson made his long-awaited return to the NBA court after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season with a foot injury that aggravated throughout the campaign. Now, the young player is ready to help his squad compete once again, and the first game of the season was a statement to the rest of the league.

The New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, spoiling Ben Simmons' return. The Australian player had the not-so-easy task to stop Williamson and fouled out after 23 minutes of the game and only 4 points.

Zion had a great game, finishing the night with 25 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in the Pelicans' blowout win. This was a great sign of what's coming to the rest of the league, as the forward didn't lose a step and is ready to dominate the competition.

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back

While everybody was in awe of Zion's performance, he failed to amaze somebody who heavily criticizes him even in his best games. After demolishing the Nets alongside Brandon Ingram, Zion talked about his performance, revealing that his mother wasn't that impressed with the game he had.

"It was a decent starter performance," Williamson said after the match . "I already spoke to my mom in the hallway. Hardest critic I got. It's a lot of room for improvement. I am still learning my teammates. Now we get real in-game reps. I'm just excited to grow."

It's good to see that the person who was with him before he made it to the league and, throughout his injuries, is ready to push and take him to the next level. Williamson and the Pelicans are expected to do big things this season after reaching the playoffs last campaign.

They have everything to be successful, and if the former No. 1 overall pick stays healthy, the Pels will be in a good position to compete against the stronger teams in the West.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy